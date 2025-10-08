AS THE U.S. FACES SKILLED LABOR SHORTAGE, BROOKLYN NON-PROFIT LAUNCHES FREE WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO CLOSE GAP

(From L to R) Jennifer G. Bates, Mr. Leslie Lambert, Nakisha “Nikki” Evans and Adam Grossman Meagher at BOTT Foundation headquarters for "Brooklyn Built" on September 27, 2025. Mr. Leslie Lambert (center) and Ms. La'Shawn Allen-Muhammad of Central Brooklyn Economic Development Corporation with attendees of " Brooklyn Built" on September 27, 2025.

BOTT Foundation connects local residents to careers in high-demand trades.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. construction industry continues to face a shortage of skilled workers, with more than half a million needed in 2024 and another 454,000 in 2025. Experts warn that without strong workforce development, this gap could slow progress, make it harder for workers to be productive, and stall improvements in the neighborhoods where people live, learn, and work. The ongoing labor gap shows just how urgent it is to create programs that give people the skills and opportunities to succeed in high-demand careers.

Stepping up to meet that challenge, the Brighter Opportunities Through Trade (BOTT) Foundation launched its workforce development program on September 27 to prepare Brooklyn residents for careers in welding and construction. The “Brooklyn Built” event brought together industry experts, local leaders, and partner organizations committed to closing the workforce gap and creating new pathways to economic opportunity.

“This isn’t just workforce development - it’s building an ecosystem where people, businesses, and communities rise together,” said Mr. Leslie Lambert, Founder of BOTT Foundation. “I started Brighter Opportunities Through Trade to bridge the gap for individuals like myself… ambitious but underemployed, who just needed access to the right opportunities. We don’t just prepare people for opportunities—we grab the opportunities and hand them back to our community.”

For over a decade, BOTT has empowered Brooklyn residents through hands-on trade training, small business development, and creating pathways that ensure local people are the ones building local neighborhoods.

Now, as one of five organizations recently selected to receive a share of $1.4 million from the New York City Economic Development Corporation’s (NYCEDC) East Brooklyn Workforce Development Fund, the BOTT Foundation can offer its flagship welding and training certification program free of charge to residents of East New York chosen for the program. The foundation will continue its fundraising efforts to ensure even more residents have access to training that prepares them for careers in high-demand skilled trades.

“Brooklyn Built” featured an expert-led industry panel where industry leaders shared insights on workforce development, equity and opportunities in high-demand skilled trades. Moderated by journalist Tracey Khan, the expert led panel included Adam Grossman Meagher, Senior Vice President of Neighborhood Strategies at NYCEDC; Nakisha “Nikki” Evans, Senior Vice President of Workforce Development and Education at the Brooklyn Navy Yard; and Jennifer G. Bates, Chief Executive Officer of HumanFactor Enterprises.

Together, they emphasized the urgency of addressing the skilled labor shortage, the hope that workforce development brings, and the shared responsibility to create inclusive pathways into high-demand careers in welding, construction and other skilled trades.

“Everything EDC is doing in East New York is about community and partnership, and that includes workforce development,” said Grossman Meagher. “What stood out about BOTT is Les’ personal story—he’s from the community and brings connections that institutions alone cannot create. Our role is to invest in organizations doing the real work on the ground to change lives.”

Speaking specifically to the needs of East New York, Evans highlighted the importance of local, place-based training. “There are not enough opportunities that are truly local,” she said. “BOTT fills a vital gap by offering visible, attainable career paths in construction and manufacturing. It’s critical that people in this neighborhood can see their futures here.”

Emphasizing the career longevity offered by BOTT, Gates shared: “BOTT’s model works because it doesn’t stop at the classroom door,” she said. “It integrates skills, industry certifications, and real job or contract pipelines into one pathway. That’s how residents move from training to paychecks and from paychecks to building businesses that strengthen Brooklyn from the inside out.”

At “Brooklyn Built,” the BOTT Foundation also announced its partnership with the Houston, Texas based Royalty Welding Academy for its flagship welding training and certification program.

Through hands-on training, certification, and job placement assistance, BOTT is building a direct pipeline from training to employment, equipping Brooklyn residents with the skills and networks needed for high-demand careers in skilled trades. The foundation’s approach not only addresses the skilled labor shortage but also creates lasting opportunities, fosters economic mobility, and strengthens the local workforce.

To learn more about BOTT Foundation, visit bottfoundation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.