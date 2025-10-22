JAKOTA Capital AG Leads KRW 26.8 Billion Recapitalization of Korean Listed Gaming Company NEORIGIN

JAKOTA Asia Strategy acquires majority stake in mobile gaming and short-form drama platform developer through USD 18.7 million investment

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAKOTA Asia Strategy Ltd., an affiliate of JAKOTA Capital AG, a Swiss investment and advisory firm focused on small- and mid-cap listed equities in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, has underwritten KRW 26,768,000,000 (USD 18.7 million) in new shares issued by NEORIGIN Co., Ltd. (094860.KQ), Seoul-listed gaming company, and thus acquired a 52.7% ownership interest in NEORIGIN on a fully diluted basis (https://englishdart.fss.or.kr/dsbh001/main.do?rcpNo=20251022900595).

JAKOTA Capital acted as the mandated arranger for NEORIGIN. Mr. Tony Chen Bo 陈博, the founder and Chairman of NEORIGIN, will remain in leadership of the firm.

“We are delighted to receive the backing of JAKOTA Asia Strategy Ltd. as NEORIGIN enters an era of explosive growth driven by multiple digital business opportunities directly related to our core gaming business and fueled by economic rapprochement between South Korea and China,” commented Mr. Tony Chen Bo, the Chairman of NEORIGIN.

“JAKOTA Capital is backing the best entrepreneurs in East Asia who are striving to build globally competitive media businesses that contribute to the ongoing phenomenon of booming Asian cultural exports and their innovative business models. NEORIGIN is yet another promising story in this space, and we are delighted to back Mr. Tony Chen Bo on this journey,” commented Mr. Greg Kostura, New York-based Managing Director of JAKOTA Capital.

IndexAtlas AG acted as investment adviser to JAKOTA Asia Strategy Ltd. on this transaction.

About NEORIGIN

NEORIGIN Co., Ltd. (094860.KQ) is a South Korean company, formerly known as KornicGlory Co. Ltd., that operates in multiple sectors, including information and network security solutions and the development and publishing of mobile games. The company also operates the short-form drama platform TopReels. It was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Seoul.

About JAKOTA Capital

JAKOTA Capital AG is an investment services and advisory firm operating from New York and Zurich and focused on investing in and advising small- and mid-cap listed companies in the Jakota region (Japan, Korea, Taiwan) and Hong Kong.

Legal Disclaimer:

