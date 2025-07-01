JAKOTA Capital Launches JAKOTA Crypto Index, the First Benchmark for Crypto Industry Investable Equities

Market cap-weighted index tracks 25 crypto industry equities worth $230 billion, led by MicroStrategy, Coinbase and Circle

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAKOTA Capital Group, an investment firm specializing in investment advisory, brokerage and principal investing in small and mid-cap listed equities, predominantly listed in the USA and major East Asia exchanges, has launched the JAKOTA Crypto Industry investment practice to be managed by the group`s managing directors Mr. Jimmy Zhu in Hong Kong and Mr. Aleks Rubin in New York.

This effort is backed by the international research and advisory team focused on coverage of the global crypto industry and managed in partnership with New York based JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc.

Concurrently, JAKOTA Capital launched JAKOTA Crypto Index, the first benchmark for the universe of investable (listed) equities that focus on servicing, operating or otherwise engaging in the global crypto industry, with the initial value of 100 as of the close of business of June 1, 2025. The index is a market cap weighted, USD based benchmark published at https://jakotaindex.com/indices/crypto-25/. As of June 30, 2025 JAKOTA Crypto Index included 25 companies with a combined market cap of US$229.7 billion and a value of 125.39. MicroStrategy Inc., Coinbase Inc. and Circle Internet Inc. are the three largest companies that dominate the index and collectively contribute to 85% of the JAKOTA Crypto 25 Index market value.

JAKOTA Capital has currently established a constructive dialogue regarding potential strategic alignment with Kingkey Financial International (Holdings) Limited (“Kingkey”), a company whose shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 1468). Kingkey specializes in the provision of financial services in Hong Kong and has recently expanded its business focus to include digital asset development and investment. In 2025, Kingkey entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a majority interest in JAKOTA Capital and the finalization of the acquisition is expected to take place this summer. Subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement, JAKOTA Capital will become a subsidiary of Kingkey. JAKOTA Capital continues to provide advisory services and maintains investments in several constituent companies of the JAKOTA Crypto 25 Index, positioning itself at the intersection of traditional finance and the evolving digital asset landscape.

JAKOTA Index Portfolios Inc. is an independent equity research firm based in New York and has no affiliation to any of the constituent companies of the JAKOTA Crypto 25 Index.

About JAKOTA Capital

JAKOTA Capital AG is an investment services and advisory firm, headquartered in Zurich and focused on investing and advising small and mid-cap listed companies in the JAKOTA region (Japan, Korea, Taiwan), plus Hong Kong. For more information about JAKOTA Capital AG, please refer to jakotacapital.com or email info@jakotacapital.com.

