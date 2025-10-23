Bettaway and We Make Enter Fourth Year of Unique Program Expanding Workforce Opportunities for Adults with Autism, IDD

FULFILLING A NEED - We Make team members Genare Variliant (L) and Connor Fitzgerald on the fulfillment line assembling variety packs of energy drinks at Bettaway Beverage Distributors' production facility in New Jersey.

Specialized workforce training program for adults with autism carving out new career paths for underserved group, creates reliable labor resource

The program provides value, pride and hope for families of something greater for the Adult Autism and IDD community where these adults are welcomed and celebrated for their skills and achievements.” — John Vaccaro, president, Betttaway

SOUTH PLAINFIE.D, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bettaway Supply Chain Services is entering its fourth year participating in a unique partnership with local Pennington non-profit We Make - Autism at Work that is demonstrating a new standard for workforce inclusion, creating jobs and sustainable careers for adults on the autism spectrum.The program is delivering results, both in providing quality, reliable workers to help businesses achieve operating goals, and by creating a pathway to workforce success for one of the most underutilized talent pools in the nation: adults on the autism spectrum or afflicted with an intellectual developmental disability, noted John Vaccaro, Bettaway’s president. Bettaway is a family-owned company providing trucking, warehousing, inventory control, product assembly, packing and fulfillment, pallet supply, and logistics services for beverage and consumer products companies in New Jersey and the Northeast U.S.“This is more than a jobs program, it’s a community transformation,” said Vaccaro. “We are proving that adults on the autism spectrum, with the proper training and support, can thrive in an environment where the emphasis is on inclusion and meaningful work opportunities.”Since launching the We Make vocational immersion model at Bettaway in 2022, the program has provided over 27,000 hours of work-based learning experiences for 124 students from 81 school districts across New Jersey’s Middlesex, Somerset and Union Counties, supporting over 300 families. The program boasts an 85 percent retention rate for graduates who transition into paid employment.Under the program, Bettaway brings autistic adults into its facilities, then works with We Make to design jobs and training regimens that build on the unique skills and capabilities of the participants. The jobs created typically involve packing assortments of beverage products into cases and then moving them to a shrink-wrapping line, where attention to detail and consistency are paramount.In 2025, the We Make-supported employees delivered. One of the many jobs created was packing beverage cases, where the We Make employees achieved over 99 percent accuracy and exceeded productivity goals fulfilling tens of thousands of cases of beverages in the past year.Going into year four, Bettaway is expanding the partnership, adding We Make team members to its assembly line for Powerade beverage products. It’s a milestone that marks yet another significant step toward fully integrated, socially immersive work experiences, explained Moe Siddiqu, We Make’s executive director.“This expansion reflects not only the dedication and quality of our participants, but also the unwavering belief that Bettaway has in their abilities,” he said. “They have shown that when you invest in skills, believe in people and provide meaningful opportunity, you can create lasting change.” The need is great, Siddiqu added, noting that about 1 in 68 children in the U.S. have been identified with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). “The lack of programs and sustainable work situations for adults with autism will only become more acute,” he notes.Since implementing the We Make model at Bettaway, the program has grown to provide wider access to sustainable job opportunities for the autism and IDD communities. Siddiqu emphasized that the year 1 focus was concentrated on validating the model, demonstrating the business value and promoting the benefits to the wider business community. Year two continued that focus while also working to further “close the gap between need and opportunity for young adults on the spectrum entering the workforce,” he noted. Year three focused on quality retention through strengthening individual growth plans and ensuring participants could meet general workforce expectations with success.Siddiqu added that We Make has now surpassed 100,000 vocational immersion hours to date, and through this year’s expansion “We’re on pace to eclipse 150,000 hours, a milestone that truly speaks to the impact of this collaboration,” he said.Founded in 2017, We Make is a non-profit skills development and workforce management organization dedicated to supporting people with autism, an autism spectrum disorder or IDD. We Make supports businesses with specialized training and support programs enabling meaningful workplace opportunities where autistic adults can succeed on their own in compatible work environments. As well, participating businesses gain dependable, skilled, high-performing employees at a cost typically less hiring from traditional temporary agencies.The We Make program builds upon Bettaway’s experience providing career opportunities for autistic adults. The company previously worked with the Rutgers Center for Adult Autism Services, providing jobs during the pandemic for the program’s participants. “That experience gave us the incentive to do more, to more deeply engage in meaningful support for autistics adults, and also address hiring needs with quality workers,” noted Vaccaro, whose son, Frankie, is on the autism spectrum.But most importantly, Vacarro says “The program provides value, pride and hope for families of something greater for the Adult Autism and IDD community. . . an environment where these adults are welcomed and integrated into regular working society and celebrated for their skills and achievements.”About Bettaway Supply Chain Services and BevDS: South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. BevDS is a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Visit us at www.bettaway.com

