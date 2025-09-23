Bettaway Beverage Distributors Recognized by C. H. Robinson with 2025 Carrier of the Year Award

2025 marked the third out of the last five years that Bettaway Beverage Distributors has captured Carrier of the Year honors from C.H. Robinson. Bettaway's modern fleet of trucks provides secure and safe deliveries, featuring the latest accident prevention and driver safety assist technologies.

Bettaway was one of 20 trucking firms to receive the prestigious honor in 2025 out of C.H. Robinson's network of some 450,000 contract carriers.

Our joint success is a testament to what two companies can achieve when the focus is on the customer and a best of both approach to service.” — John Vaccaro, President, Bettaway Beverage Distributors

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bettaway Beverage Distributors , a leading provider of time-definite local and regional trucking services supporting the beverage industry, has been recognized by C.H. Robinson, one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics management firms, as a 2025 Carrier of the Year C. H. Robinson, which has some $23 billion in freight under management and directs over 37 million shipments annually, delivers cost-effective transportation solutions for more than 100,000 shipping customers.Bettaway was one of 20 trucking firms honored this year, out of the more than 450,000 contract carriers participating in C.H. Robinson’s network, noted John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway. “I want to thank the C.H. Robinson team for this prestigious recognition, which is the third time in the past five years that Bettaway has earned Carrier of the Year honors,” he said.“It’s not our goal to be something to everyone but to develop something special and enduring with partners who appreciate us and the value our family of entities provides,” Vaccaro noted. “We very much appreciate the opportunity to work with C. H. Robinson to deliver a superior service experience for their customers. Our joint success is a testament to what two companies can achieve when the focus is on the customer and a best of both approach to service.”Added Vaccaro: “Saying job well done costs nothing but is worth its weight in gold for a dedicated partner and pays dividends in a relationship.”“We congratulate Bettaway along with all our 2025 honorees who exemplify the best in the industry,” said Michael Castagnetto, President of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson. “But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I also want to recognize the 360 other COYA nominees and the entirety of our 450,000+ carrier network. They help us and our customers succeed every day. We are proud to honor them for another year of exceptional achievements.”The program evaluates truck lines by service type and size. In its eighth year, the annual program recognizes carriers that demonstrate exceptional quality and reliability of service, operational excellence, and complementing technology that enhances overall efficiencies and performance, the company said.In recognition of the key role professional truck drivers play in the nation’s economy, this year C. H. Robinson presented its awards during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, “underscoring the company’s deep gratitude to the entire carrier and driver community,” the company said.“We must acknowledge the truck drivers and support staff in our industry without whose dedication we would not be here today,” concluded Bettaway’s Vaccaro.About Bettaway Supply Chain Services and PalletTrader -- South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of some 500 facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services. Bettaway also is the founder and operator of PalletTrader, the supply chain industry’s first collaborative eCommerce marketplace for online posting, buying, selling and delivery of white wood pallets. Visit us at www.bettaway.com About C.H. Robinson -- C.H. Robinson delivers logistics like no one else™. Companies around the world look to us to reimagine supply chains, advance freight technology, and solve logistics challenges—from the simple to the most complex. 83,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers in our network trust us to manage 37 million shipments and $23 billion in freight annually. Through our unmatched expertise, unrivaled scale, and tailored solutions, we ensure the seamless delivery of goods across industries and continents via truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air, and beyond. As a responsible global citizen, we make supply chains more sustainable and proudly contribute millions to the causes that matter most to our employees. For more information, visit us at chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.