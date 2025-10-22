Six Judges Decry Rehearing Denial Over NLRB ‘Power Grab’

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday denied a petition for en banc rehearing in a case in which a divided panel determined that the National Labor Relations Board did not abuse its discretion in ordering make-whole relief to Macy’s employees who were improperly locked out from returning work after a strike, drawing dissent from six judges who assert that the decision should have been reconsidered in view of “serious long-term implications.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.