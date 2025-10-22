Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,749 in the last 365 days.

Six Judges Decry Rehearing Denial Over NLRB ‘Power Grab’

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday denied a petition for en banc rehearing in a case in which a divided panel determined that the National Labor Relations Board did not abuse its discretion in ordering make-whole relief to Macy’s employees who were improperly locked out from returning work after a strike, drawing dissent from six judges who assert that the decision should have been reconsidered in view of “serious long-term implications.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Six Judges Decry Rehearing Denial Over NLRB ‘Power Grab’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more