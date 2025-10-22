OSCE marks 25th anniversary of UN Resolution 1325 with women peace leadership Event

On 22 October, the OSCE, through its Gender Issues Programme and with the support of the WIN project, marked the 25th anniversary of United Nations Security Council resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security with a high-level event in Vienna. The event brought together participants from all three editions of the Women Peace Leadership Programme (WPLP) – the flagship mentoring initiative under the OSCE Networking Platform for Women Leaders, including peacebuilders and mediators.

This milestone event comes at a critical time. While the OSCE has made measurable progress since implementing its Action Plan for the Promotion of Gender Equality in 2004 - launching numerous initiatives across its 57 participating States to support women's leadership - significant challenges remain and a growing global backlash against women's rights call for renewed commitment and action.

Opened by the OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu, Finland’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE and Chair of the Permanent Council, Ambassador Vesa Häkkinen, Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the OSCE, Ambassador Raphael Nägeli, Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative of Malta to the OSCE Deborah Borg, the event brought together representatives from participating States, Partners for Co-operation and WPLP alumnae to discuss innovative strategies and collaborative pathways to advance the Women, Peace and Security agenda over the next 25 years.

In his remarks, OSCE Secretary General Ambassador Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu emphasized that societies “Women and girls suffer disproportionately from conflict. Yet women often remain sidelined from decision-making processes that affect societies as a whole. This undermines the sustainability and durability of peace processes. At the OSCE, we recognize the vital role that women play in rebuilding societies and we invest in supporting women’s participation in peace and security efforts”.

Dr. Lara Scarpitta, OSCE Senior Adviser on Gender Issues and Head of the Gender Issues Programme, highlighted women's role in comprehensive and lasting peace agreements: "Bringing their voices to the forefront is necessary for effective conflict resolution efforts, as their diverse perspectives enrich peacebuilding processes and promote a culture of peace”.

Three thematic panels explored key dimensions of the Women, Peace and Security agenda: The first, "Women, Peace and Security agenda throughout the years: What works?", examined effective practices and developed concrete recommendations for progress. The second, "Women and Climate: A Call to Action," addressed the nexus between women, climate, and security, highlighting the importance of women's participation in climate-related decision-making. The final panel, "OSCE Tools to Advance WPS," explored ways to enhance women's meaningful participation in peace processes through collaborative approaches.

Launched in 2022 as part of the multi-year project WIN for Women and Men, the Women Peace Leadership Programme is a high-level mentoring initiative designed to support and empower women peacebuilders from across the OSCE region and Afghanistan through extensive training on leadership, mediation, and communication skills, as well as mentoring by internationally renowned women leaders.