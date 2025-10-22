OSCE Secretary General highlights OSCE’s contribution to regional security during official visit to London

LONDON, 22 October 2025 – OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu completed his first official visit to the United Kingdom today. He participated in the 2025 Berlin Process Leaders’ Summit on the Western Balkans in London, which brought together leaders from across Europe and South-Eastern Europe.

“Since the 1990s, the OSCE has been deeply engaged in the Western Balkans,” said Sinirlioğlu. “In a region where the scars of conflict endure, lasting peace depends not only on political agreements but also on inclusion and resilient institutions. These principles lie at the heart of the OSCE’s continued commitment to the Western Balkans.”

During the visit, the Secretary General met with Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and other senior officials, including National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell.