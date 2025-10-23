Strive to Thrive Coaching Launches to Bridge the Critical Gap in Mental Health Aftercare for Young People and Families

Strive to Thrive Coaching was founded in 2025 by Justin Levine Justin Levine, Founder & Head Coach, Strive to Thrive Coaching

Utah-Based Company Expands Nationally to Help Clients Build Confidence, Resilience, and Real-World Skills Amid Cuts to Wellness Funding

We believe in real support and real connection—when it matters most. Our mission is simple: to help people thrive, not just survive, because when one person grows, families and communities do too.” — Justin Levine, Founder & Head Coach

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid a national surge in youth mental health challenges and deep cuts to wellness program funding, a bold new solution steps forward. Today marks the official launch of Strive to Thrive Coaching , founded by Justin Levine—a dedicated coach and mental health advocate whose personal journey through residential treatment fuels his mission. With a practical, personal, and proven approach, Strive to Thrive empowers young people, families, and athletes to move from simply surviving to truly thriving as they embrace a path to genuine growth and resilience.Drawing from years of experience in residential treatment programs, coaching athletes and young adults nationwide, and advocating for family wellness reform, Levine has seen firsthand what happens when support ends too soon.“Strive to Thrive was born out of both personal experience and professional insight,” Levine said. “I know what it feels like to leave treatment and wonder, ‘What’s next?’ My mission is to make sure no one has to face that uncertainty alone. We meet clients where they are, then help them build structure, confidence, and independence that lasts a lifetime.”Meeting the MomentThe launch comes at a time when the CDC reports suicide as the second leading cause of death among youth ages 10–24, and nearly 1 in 3 teenage girls have seriously considered suicide in the past year. At the same time, federal and state budget cuts threaten agencies like HHS and Medicaid, creating dangerous gaps in mental health support.Strive to Thrive Coaching fills this gap by providing personalized coaching that blends mindset, movement, and mentorship — a holistic model that bridges clinical treatment and everyday life.The company offers targeted programs for:o Adolescents & Young Adults building independence and identityo College Students seeking balance, accountability, and purposeo Parents & Families improving communication and connectiono Athletes & Runners strengthening mental resilience and performanceo Residential Treatment Centers & Education Consultants seeking trusted aftercare support“While therapy helps individuals heal the past, Strive to Thrive Coaching helps them build the systems, structure, and self-confidence to move forward with clarity,” Levine added. “We stand in that space between treatment and transformation—where growth becomes real and lasting.”The Proof: Why Coaching MattersThe evidence is clear — coaching works.According to the International Coaching Federation (ICF), more than 80% of clients report greater self-confidence, while 70% experience improved performance and communication across key areas of life.A recent American Psychological Association (APA) survey underscores why that support matters more than ever: 87% of adults believe mental health has become a national crisis, yet fewer than half say they have consistent, reliable help navigating it.Even Harvard Business Review reports that structured coaching programs significantly increase resilience and drive lasting behavior change — giving individuals the tools to face challenges with confidence and clarity.And across recent coaching and wellness studies, more than 90% of participants report greater confidence and emotional stability within three months, while four in five parents see better family communication. Nearly 90% of young adults credit coaching with the accountability and motivation they couldn’t find elsewhere.At Strive to Thrive Coaching, these numbers come to life every day through individual coaching, family programs, group workshops, and speaking engagements that turn insight into lasting change.Together, the data paints a simple truth: when people have access to skilled, compassionate coaching, they don’t just cope — they grow, adapt, and thrive.About Strive to Thrive CoachingHeadquartered in Orem, Utah, Strive to Thrive Coaching empowers young people, families, and athletes nationwide to build confidence, structure, and independence through personalized coaching and mentorship.Founded by Justin Levine, a coach and advocate with firsthand experience in the residential treatment world, Strive to Thrive bridges the critical gap between therapy and real-world application—helping clients turn insight into action and growth into lasting change.The company’s holistic model blends mindset, movement, and mentorship to strengthen mental fitness, improve communication, and support long-term success in school, work, family, and sports. Services include individual coaching, family and parent programs, group workshops, and speaking engagements, offered both virtually and in person. Learn more at www.strivetothrivecoaching.com Strive to Thrive Coaching provides coaching, mentorship, and wellness support. We do not diagnose, treat, or provide therapy for mental health conditions. Our services are not a substitute for licensed psychological or medical care.

On Feb 21, 2025, Justin Levine, Founder, Strive to Thrive Coaching, testified before the Utah State Senate (SB 297) in support of the congregate care industry.

