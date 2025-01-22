Ground & GLAAD to Present “Storytelling Trans Truth: A Research-Backed Narrative Strategy” at Creating Change Conference

Ground Media Nadya Lopez, a transgender woman and student from Miami, is featured alongside her father in the "Here We Are" campaign, a groundbreaking initiative by Ground Media and GLAAD that amplifies the voices of trans Americans and their families.

Groundbreaking Session Explores Data-Driven Approaches to Increasing Support for Transgender Equality

The Here We Are campaign is proof of the transformative power of research-backed storytelling to change perceptions and foster understanding.” — said David Rochkind, Founder & CEO of Ground Media

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ground Media, a pioneer in data-driven storytelling, and GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, are proud to announce their session at the Creating Change Conference , the largest LGBTQ+ advocacy conference in the country, taking place January 22-26, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV.The presentation, titled “Storytelling Trans Truth: A Research-Backed Narrative Strategy,” will be led by David Rochkind, Founder and CEO of Ground Media, and Shane Diamond, Director of Communications and Advocacy for GLAAD.The session, which is exclusively available to conference attendees, will showcase the Here We Are campaign, a groundbreaking national initiative launched by Ground Media and GLAAD aimed at increasing transgender visibility and fostering empathy through impactful storytelling.Featuring 13 video vignettes and two radio spots, the campaign amplifies authentic transgender voices alongside their supportive families. Distributed nationwide with donated ad space from companies like Comcast NBCUniversal, TikTok, iHeartRadio, and Paramount, the campaign has garnered over 18 million impressions.“The Here We Are campaign is proof of the transformative power of research-backed storytelling to change perceptions and foster understanding,” said Rochkind. “At Creating Change we’ll offer organizations across the country a behind-the-scenes look at Here We Are, and demonstrate how they can leverage the campaign to enhance their own state-based programs at no cost.”During this session, participants will delve into the research and data underpinning the Here We Are narrative framework, which has been proven to measurably shift perceptions of the “winnable middle" and discover opportunities to implement the Here We Are campaign in their own initiatives, free of charge.“Transgender stories are vital to building understanding and shifting culture,” said Shane Diamond. “By sharing our experiences authentically and intentionally, we can reach those who might not otherwise see our humanity. The Here We Are campaign shows that when we lead with storytelling, we can make a tangible difference in advancing equality.”About the Here We Are CampaignThe Here We Are campaign was developed to counter misinformation, elevate transgender visibility, and advocate for equality. Using GLAAD and Ground Media’s proprietary research-backed storytelling framework, the campaign has demonstrated measurable success in changing public perceptions. Campaign testing data revealed increased support for transgender equality among diverse audiences, highlighting the importance of authentic narratives in driving cultural change.About Creating ChangeOrganized by the National LGBTQ Task Force, the Creating Change Conference has been a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ advocacy since 1988, training and mobilizing thousands of activists to fight discrimination and promote equity. Each year, the conference gathers diverse voices to share strategies, build community, and inspire collective action for LGBTQ+ rights.About Ground MediaGround Media is an award-winning storytelling studio that transforms complex data into dynamic narratives. Its proprietary platform, StoryHeat, empowers organizations to craft emotionally resonant, research-backed campaigns that inspire action and foster measurable impact. Recent clients include Disney, Johnson & Johnson, National Geographic, GLAAD, Harvard University, Global Fund Advocates Network, and CARE. For more information, visit www.ground.media or contact impact@ground.media.About GLAADGLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance by tackling issues that shape the narrative and spark cultural change. Through media advocacy, GLAAD challenges discrimination, defends hard-earned progress, and creates a world where everyone is free to live the life they love. Visit www.glaad.org to learn more.

