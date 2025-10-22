The Boston Landmarks Commission has posted a study report on the proposed designation of Quaker Lane in Downtown Boston as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

Quaker Lane is historically significant as one of the earliest walkways that connected the first Town House to Water Street and the spring source there. The earliest section was laid out ca. 1632, but the full streetscape that became today’s Quaker Lane developed over four phases between the mid-17th and early 19th centuries. As the street expanded over time, it covered the sites of multiple former buildings whose archaeological traces may still survive under the street. The Quaker Lane streetway may preserve intact ancient and historical archaeological deposits, including undeveloped land, former building footprints, a historic burying ground, and associated artifacts. However, the original buildings that shaped Quaker Lane in the 17th and 18th centuries are no longer extant. The lane is currently abutted by buildings that date from the late 19th and early 20th centuries and have adhered to the historic street configuration, preserving the non-perpendicular layout of Quaker Lane. Some sections of Quaker Lane have granite block and bluestone pavement that probably dates to the mid-to-late-nineteenth century.

Because Quaker Lane does not satisfy the criteria for Landmark designation established by Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, Boston Landmarks Commission staff recommends that the Commission does not vote to designate Quaker Lane.

Read the Quaker Lane study report

There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential Landmark designation: