MDC announces limited waterfowl hunting opportunities at Eagle Bluffs CA this fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) informs waterfowl hunters that hunting opportunities at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area in Boone County will be more limited this fall than in a typical year. This limited capacity for hunters is caused by the failure of one of the two original Missouri River water pump stations that are critical for water control on the area. Construction efforts are ongoing to replace the river pumps, but supply chain issues have caused a delay in their arrival. Until the new river pumps arrive and are installed – expected in early 2026 – MDC staff cannot control water levels to maximize hunting opportunities.

“These river pumps supply over 75% of Eagle Bluff’s water, so they are an important part of our infrastructure to help us manage water on the area,” says MDC District Supervisor, Chris Newbold. “It is unfortunate to have limited water capacity at this point in the season, but we expect to have nearly half of the normal hunting positions available this season.”

In a typical year, Eagle Bluffs CA relies on water pumped from the Missouri River, water from natural sources such as rainfall, and treated water from the City of Columbia’s wastewater treatment facilities. During the ongoing construction project on the river pumps, access to the Missouri River parking lot will continue to be prohibited for safety reasons. To see an updated map of area impacts throughout this project, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vM.

Learn about Missouri’s waterfowl hunting seasons, regulations, and more at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4p6.