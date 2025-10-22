Submit Release
Council to Consider Five Applicants for TN Supreme Court Vacancy

Nashville, Tenn. - The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider five applicants when it meets to select nominees for an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court after the retirement of Justice Holly Kirby on June 30, 2026. 

The applicants include: 

J. Ross Dyer

Kyle A. Hixson

Eileen Kuo

Carma Dennis McGee

Shea Sisk Wellford

Public interviews of the applicants are scheduled for Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CST in the courtroom of the Nashville Supreme Court Building located at 401 7th Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee 37219. At the conclusion of the interviews, the Council will vote to send three applicants to the governor.

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Council, please contact AOC Assistant General Counsel Laura Blount at 615-741-2687 or laura.blount@tncourts.gov.

 

 

