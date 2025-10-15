Council Accepting Applications for Upcoming Court of Appeals Western Section Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments is now accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Tennessee Court of Appeals following the retirement of Judge Kenny Armstrong on February 9, 2026.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and must reside in the Western Grand Division of Tennessee. Applicants must complete the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments’ application, which is available at www.TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by 12:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Applicants must submit by the deadline: (1) the original signed and unbound application (updated version posted on November 28, 2022) with writing samples; and (2) a digital copy of the application (updated version posted on November 28, 2022) with writing samples in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for consideration for the judicial vacancy. Complete application instructions can be found at: www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources. The Council encourages all candidates to submit applications as soon as possible.

The Council will meet on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CST in the chambers of the Jackson City Council, located at 109 E. Main St., Suite 107, Jackson, TN 38301.

Please submit application questions to AOC Assistant General Counsel Laura Blount at (615) 741-2687 or laura.blount@tncourts.gov.