Accolade Heating Experts Offer Tips to Avoid a Winter Furnace Failure

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With colder weather on the horizon, Surrey-based Accolade Heating and Air Conditioning is providing local homeowners with essential advice to prevent unexpected furnace breakdowns this winter . A non-functional furnace during a cold snap can be more than an inconvenience; it can pose a significant risk to a home’s plumbing and the comfort of its occupants.“The majority of emergency furnace calls we receive in the winter are for issues that could have been prevented with regular maintenance,” said James Drager, the owner of Accolade Heating. “Our goal is to help our neighbours avoid that stressful situation by sharing some straightforward, proactive steps they can take now.”A leading cause of furnace failure is a dirty or clogged filter, which restricts airflow and forces the system to work harder, potentially leading to overheating and shutdowns. Another common issue is ignition system failure, which can prevent the furnace from starting at all.Accolade Heating offers the following tips to ensure a warm and worry-free winter:- Change Your Air Filter: One of the simplest and most effective maintenance tasks is to regularly inspect and change the furnace filter. A clean filter improves efficiency and prevents strain on the furnace's fan motor. Homeowners should check filters monthly and replace them as needed.- Keep Vents and Furnace Area Clear: Obstructed air vents in rooms can disrupt heat distribution and cause the furnace to run inefficiently. It's also vital to keep the area around the furnace unit itself clear of clutter, dust, and especially flammable materials to ensure proper airflow and safety.- Check Your Thermostat: Sometimes, the issue isn't the furnace but the thermostat. Ensure it is set to "heat," the temperature is set correctly, and that the batteries are fresh if it has them.- Schedule a Professional Tune-Up: An annual inspection by a certified technician is the best way to catch potential problems early. Professionals, like the Red Seal-certified and TECA-approved technicians at Accolade, will conduct safety checks, including gas line inspections, clean key components, and ensure the entire system is operating efficiently.By taking these preventative measures, residents can enhance the longevity of their heating system , improve energy efficiency, and enjoy peace of mind throughout the winter months.About Accolade Heating and Air Conditioning:Accolade Heating and Air Conditioning is a trusted provider of comprehensive HVAC services in Surrey, BC , and surrounding areas. The company offers a full range of heating and cooling services, including furnace repair, installation, and maintenance, performed by certified and experienced technicians.

