Pink Lime VC Announces 25% Discount for All New Clients to Rejuvenate and Refresh for Fall

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pink Lime VC, Yaletown’s premier full-service salon and spa, today announced a special promotion offering a 25% discount to all new clients on any service until the end of October. This initiative is strategically timed to help Vancouverites recover from the effects of summer and embrace the fall season with a fresh, confident new look.October marks a transition, a return to routine after a summer of sun, travel, and outdoor activities. This exposure to sun, chlorine, and salt water can often leave hair feeling dry and damaged, and skin in need of revitalization. Recognizing this, Pink Lime Hair Salon is dedicating the month to helping new clients repair, refresh, and prepare for the season ahead. The 25% discount applies to the first service booked by any new client, encouraging them to experience the salon's master-level expertise.The offer is valid across the salon's extensive menu, providing ideal solutions for post-summer recovery. This includes intensive hair treatments , such as Keratin Smoothing and Olaplex, to restore moisture and shine, expert color correction services to correct sun-faded highlights, and rejuvenating spa treatments like the HydraFacial, which addresses sun damage and dehydration. The discount also extends to the salon's full range of services, from precision haircuts to laser hair removal."We chose October for this promotion because it’s a time of new beginnings. After a wonderful summer, our clients are often looking to get their hair and skin back in top condition," said Joseph Jawhari, Founder and Owner of Pink Lime Hair Salon & Spa, who brings over 50 years of industry experience. "My greatest joy is seeing a client leave our salon with a smile, feeling completely transformed. This offer is our invitation to those who haven't met us yet. Come in, let us treat you, and let us help you start this new season feeling like the best version of yourself."Pink Lime is home to a team of highly experienced professionals with global expertise from style capitals like London and Dubai. The salon is renowned for its welcoming atmosphere, its mastery of complex services, and its unique position as a one-stop destination for all beauty and wellness needs in the heart of Yaletown.To redeem the offer, new clients must mention the new client promotion when booking their appointment and mention the code “PINK”. Bookings can be made online at pinklimevc.com or by calling the salon directly.About Pink Lime VC: Pink Lime is a luxury salon and spa located in the vibrant Yaletown neighborhood of Vancouver, BC. Founded by Joseph Jawhari, a master stylist with over 50 years of experience, the salon is built on a foundation of passion, artistry, and unparalleled client care. The team comprises internationally acclaimed master stylists, expert spa technicians, and medical professionals who collectively offer a comprehensive range of services, including hair styling and color, advanced skin treatments, laser services, and medical aesthetics.

