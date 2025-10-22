'On Using History' An Exhibition by David Ligare at Winfield Gallery, Carmel, California

David Ligare: Rock Arch with Sun, 2023, Oil on canvas, 60 x 80"

Show Dates: Nov. 1st - Dec. 1st. Artist Reception Sat., Nov. 1st 2-4pm at Winfield Gallery. Lecture: Thurs., Nov. 13th 7pm at Carmel Women's Club, Carmel, CA

CARMEL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Winfield Gallery is pleased to present the opening of a solo exhibition of paintings by David Ligare, on Saturday, November 1st, 2-4 PM, entitled “On Using History.” The Show in its entirety will be open for viewing from November 1st through December 1st, 2025For the past four decades, Ligare has produced works based on classical principles such as, fidelity to nature, the perspective of history and a specific character of light, namely sunlight, as a metaphor for enlightenment and knowledge. Ligare moved to Big Sur from Southern California in 1968, inspired most particularly by the poetry of Robinson Jeffers who infused the rugged landscape with themes that often reflected ancient texts and a philosophy of an adherence to the primacy of nature. As a result, Ligare’s paintings are both beautiful and conceptually relevant to a culture that he feels is in need of reinvention.The artist has had over fifty solo exhibitions in New York, London, Rome, Los Angeles and many other cities. In 2016 the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento held a large retrospective exhibition of Ligare’s paintings that traveled to three other museums. The Crocker also published a book entitled, “David Ligare: California Classicist.”Works by Ligare can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco, the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, CN, the Chicago Art Institute, the Uffizi Museum in Florence, Italy, the Crocker Museum, the Monterey Museum and many other institutions. In 2013 the artist was elected to the Accademia delle Arti del Disegno in Florence.Ligare has taught for the University of Notre Dame’s Rome Studies program, The University of California, Santa Barbara, The Prince of Wales Institute of Architecture in London and elsewhere.On Thursday, November 13 at 7 PM, Ligare will present a lecture entitled, “On Using History” at the Carmel Women’s Club on San Carlos between 9th & 10th in Carmel, California. The event is free to the public.Founded in 1989 by Christopher Winfield, Winfield Gallery has established itself as a leading venue for contemporary art. It represents established, mid-career, and emerging artists across various mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, and photography. Winfield Gallery is deeply committed to promoting artists' careers, hosting multiple exhibitions annually. Their goal is to educate and develop collectors while creating an atmosphere that bridges the gap between creative works and art enthusiasts at all levels.Winfield Gallery: https://winfieldgallery.com Christopher WinfieldWinfield Gallery+1 831-624-3369email us hereVisit us on social media

