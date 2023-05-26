"Drapery Paintings" by David Ligare at Winfield Gallery, Carmel, California
Featuring Early and New WorksCARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chris Winfield Gallery in Carmel is pleased to present an exhibition of paintings by David Ligare from June 10th to July 8th. The exhibition will consist of drapery paintings from 1972 when the artist lived in Big Sur to recent revivals of his “Thrown Drapery” series. Ligare’s first exhibition of the thrown drapery paintings was in New York in 1978. The paintings consisted of a piece of white cloth thrown into the air, captured with a camera and then redrawn on the canvas to conform to a geometrical structure. The paintings represented the Classical balance between the ordered and the chaotic. Poet and critic, Peter Clothier, wrote in the 1978 catalogue that, “If the work reaches for a new “Classicism”, then, it does not fail to account for the contemporary mind’s conditioning by twentieth century concepts and technology. The archetype is recontexturalized, without losing any of its ancient values.”
Since that first exhibition the drapery paintings have been seen in numerous exhibitions including “Redux” in London. One painting was featured prominently in the film “Compromising Positions.” There have been many magazine articles, imitative advertisements and copies or near copies by other artists.
David Ligare has had over forty-five solo exhibitions in New York, Los Angeles, London, Rome, San Francisco and elsewhere. He has been included in over one hundred group exhibitions in museums and galleries around the world. His paintings are in the collections of many museums including The Museum of Modern Art in New York, The de Young Museum in San Francisco, the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, CN, The Monterey Museum in Monterey, CA and the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Ligare’s work has been published widely in catalogues and scholarly books.
David Ligare was Born in Oak Park, Illinois but grew up in Southern California where he attended Art Center College of Design. The artist has lived in Monterey County since 1968. He currently resides in Carmel Valley, California.
