Dr. Germán Newall: 30 Years of Artistry, Innovation, and Confidence in Plastic Surgery

Dr. Newall, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Newall, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Newall, Plastic Surgeon transformation Dr. Newall, Plastic Surgeon Dr. Newall, Plastic Surgeon

Houston’s award-winning Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Germán Newall leads global innovation in body contouring, BBL, mommy and menopause makeovers.

After more than 30 years in practice, my purpose remains the same—to combine science, skill, and compassion in every transformation. Helping women rediscover their confidence at every stage of life.” — Dr. Germán Newall, MD, FACS — Founder Partner, ACPS Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Germán Newall : 30 Years of Artistry, Innovation, and Confidence in Plastic SurgeryWith more than three decades of excellence in aesthetic medicine, Dr. Germán Newall, board-certified plastic surgeon and founding partner of the Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery (ACPS), continues to set the global standard for precision, safety, and natural results. Renowned for his mastery in body sculpting and facial rejuvenation, Dr. Newall has become a trusted name in transformation—helping thousands of patients rediscover confidence at every stage of life.A Legacy of Excellence and RecognitionRecognized as a Global Aesthetic Leader and recipient of the prestigious MyFaceMyBody Surgical Body Makeover of the Year award, Dr. Newall combines surgical artistry with innovation to achieve refined, balanced outcomes. As one of the founders of the ACPS Group of Plastic Surgeons, the largest private plastic-surgery practice in Texas and among the most awarded in the United States, he has helped shape a culture of safety, excellence, and patient care that defines the organization today.His bilingual and international practice in Houston welcomes patients from across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe, offering personalized surgical experiences that integrate advanced technology with compassionate care.“Plastic surgery is not about changing who you are—it’s about helping you feel like yourself again,” says Dr. Newall. “From motherhood to menopause, every chapter of a woman’s life deserves care, respect, and confidence.”Innovation That Shapes the IndustryDr. Newall is celebrated for developing the roller-pump technique for the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) —a breakthrough that enhances fat-transfer efficiency while allowing patients to sit comfortably the same day after surgery, dramatically improving comfort and recovery without the need for donut pillows or any special seating.His high-definition liposuction, advanced tummy-tuck methods, and precision fat-transfer artistry continue to place him among the most technically skilled surgeons in the world. Each procedure reflects his commitment to proportion, natural beauty, and safety—an approach that has earned him recognition from peers and patients alike.Empowering Confidence: From Mommy to Menopause MakeoversFor over 30 years, Dr. Newall has redefined how women approach body transformation. His renowned Mommy Makeover —a customized combination of breast rejuvenation, body contouring, and abdominal muscle repair—helps mothers restore harmony and confidence after childbirth.Today, Dr. Newall is pioneering another empowering approach: the Menopause Makeover, a comprehensive rejuvenation designed to help women feel vibrant and confident through hormonal and physical changes. This holistic transformation goes beyond aesthetics, focusing on tone, proportion, and renewal—a philosophy rooted in balance rather than exaggeration.“Menopause isn’t an end; it’s a new beginning,” Dr. Newall explains. “My goal is to help women feel empowered, beautiful, and completely themselves—at every age.”Global Recognition and Media PresenceDr. Newall’s expertise has been featured on Univision, Telemundo, FOX 26, KHOU 11, and ABC 13, positioning him as a bilingual voice of authority in plastic surgery and aesthetic wellness. His work has appeared in national and international publications, highlighting his commitment to safety, innovation, and natural results.In addition to his Houston-based practice, Dr. Newall welcomes patients worldwide through virtual consultations and offers concierge-level support for out-of-town and international visitors. His team provides customized travel assistance, ensuring comfort and continuity of care for patients seeking transformative procedures from one of the world’s most respected aesthetic surgeons.About Dr. Germán NewallDr. Germán Newall, MD, FACS, FICS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon recognized worldwide for his mastery in body contouring, breast enhancement, and facial rejuvenation. A founding member of the Aesthetic Center for Plastic Surgery (ACPS) and Houston Plastic Surgery Associates, Dr. Newall has been named among Houston’s top doctors and continues to elevate standards in surgical safety, artistry, and patient satisfaction.He serves an international clientele and is fluent in both English and Spanish, offering culturally sensitive, personalized care to patients across the globe.

Plastic Surgery with Dr. Newall | Background, Process & Financing Options

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.