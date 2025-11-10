Conservative Latina Leader Crystal DeLeon Sarmiento Announces Candidacy for U.S. Congress in Texas' 9th District

Crystal DeLeon-Sarmiento Launches Congressional Campaign Crystal DeLeon-Sarmiento Launches Congressional Campaign Crystal DeLeon-Sarmiento Launches Congressional Campaign Crystal DeLeon-Sarmiento Launches Congressional Campaign Crystal DeLeon-Sarmiento Launches Congressional Campaign

Elected Latina Conservative Councilwoman Crystal DeLeon-Sarmiento has officially launched her campaign for U.S. Congress in Texas’ 9th Congressional District.

I’m running to serve the people of District 9 with clarity, courage, and common sense, because Texans deserve leadership that’s Crystal Clear” — Crystal DeLeon Sarmiento

TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crystal Sarmiento, a faith-driven entrepreneur, author, and Manvel City Councilwoman, has officially announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination in Texas' newly redrawn Congressional District 9Drawing on her resilient personal story and proven leadership, Sarmiento aims to bring conservative values of hard work, fiscal responsibility, and opportunity to Washington, D.C., with a primary focus on comprehensive immigration reform."As a daughter of a Mexican immigrant raised in Houston by a single father who instilled the value of hard work, I've overcome unimaginable challenges-from becoming a teen mom after tragedy struck to building a successful global business," said Sarmiento. "Now, as a conservative Latina and freedom-loving Christian, I'm running for Congress to fight for families like mine. The newly redrawn CD 9 is 65% Hispanic, and this vital community has been left behind by both the left and the right. As the only candidate in the race who truly understands their struggles and needs, I'll champion comprehensive immigration reform as the only way forward. This is something President Trump has been calling for since 2017. Washington has lost its way with out-of-control spending, failing schools, and a broken immigration system. It's time for real reform that honors our faith and values."In announcing her candidacy, Sarmiento outlined her priorities, starting with comprehensive immigration reform that secures borders, closes loopholes, and gives hardworking immigrants that share our values a pathway to legally participate in this great nation. She also pledged unwavering support for Israel as a key ally; education reform through school choice and parental rights; and reining in federal spending to combat inflation and protect working-class Texans.With over 23 years in the corporate sector, Sarmiento founded The ARI Source, a global advisory firm specializing in executive coaching and leadership development. A certified Business Behavior Analyst and inspirational speaker mentored by John Maxwell, she authored the #1 bestseller "Becoming a Lioness: Created to Conquer," empowering women through faith and resilience. Her workshops, including "Jesus Is My Sugar Daddy," have raised funds for survivors of domestic abuse and sex trafficking.Elected to Manvel City Council in 2023 and elevated to Mayor Pro-Tem in 2024, Sarmiento has championed unity, mentorship for local businesses, and servant leadership. As a hard working mother of five, she resonates with the district's diverse voters-from suburban families in P a s a d e n a to energy workers in Deer Park and Baytown, to rural voters in Dayton and harbor workers in La Porte. This diverse district deserves a diverse leader to represent it."The redrawn CD 9 is an opportunity for Republicans to expand our majority and deliver America First policies for a community that feels forgotten," Sarmiento added. "I'll stand for energy independence, tax cuts for small businesses, and a government that serves the people—not the other way around. Together, we'll conquer the challenges ahead and make CD-9 the envy of Texas."Vote for the American Dream not the Socialist Scheme.Visit www.CrystalUSCongress.com to Donate, Volunteer, and Stay Informed.

