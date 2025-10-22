Scalise Calls Out Democrats Prioritizing Hatred of Trump Over the American People

On President Trump’s wins for the American people despite Democrat opposition:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), and House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) to discuss Democrats prioritizing their hatred of President Trump over reopening the government. Leader Scalise highlighted the contrast between Democrats, who are just looking to fight the President, and President Trump, who, working with Congressional Republicans, has delivered key wins for the American people.

“Republicans wake up every day, working with President Trump to try to get this country moving forward, to address and fix problems that, frankly, were created by Democrats. What does the Democrat Party do every single day? Every day, they wake up and just see what President Trump is doing and find a way to oppose it. It doesn't matter what he wants to do.

“President Trump came into office day one, said he's going to secure America's border – was actually elected on it overwhelmingly. 80% of the American people agreed with President Trump and House and Senate Republicans, who said that should be a priority. We actually set course to do that, and we have done just that: secured America's border. What did Democrats do every step of the way? They said no. They voted no to secure the border.

“President Trump said we're going to try to get our economy back on track. We're going to stabilize the tax code so that no American family has a tax increase. Every American family was facing, in most cases, a 30-plus % tax increase. President Trump said no family deserves that. Let's stabilize the tax code and have no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, so blue-collar workers can actually have more money in their pockets and empower them to do more for their families. President Trump said that. We agreed. What did every Democrat in Washington say? No. They didn't just say no, they all voted no to that.

“President Trump said we ought to produce more energy in America. Chairman Westerman was at the heart of a lot of those policies. You actually had to change policy to do it. Congress and President Trump worked together to lower prices at the pump. Every American family today is benefiting from those great policies because they're paying less when they fill up their car every single day. You would think, gee whiz, that would be a good area where all people in Washington, Republicans and Democrats, come together. But because President Trump said yes, what did every Democrat say? No. Every Democrat voted no to lower your energy cost, just because President Trump said he was going to do it.”

On the failing Democrat Party:

“This is a sick and twisted, and lost, rudderless ship of a political party. That's who we're dealing with. When the press asks, gee, whiz, is there something else you can offer these folks in a negotiation to try to get this off a ramp and find a better way to get the government open? The Speaker has told you over and over again, there's something we can negotiate with, but when the party is so rudderless and morally bankrupt, that just because President Trump has an idea, the Democrat Party's visceral reaction is just to say no.

“[Democrats] say no to everything he does because they just are angry about the results of the election from last year. They're upset with the American people because the American people said we want somebody who's going to wake up every day and say, How can I solve Middle East peace? I'm not going to take no for an answer. I'm not going to take the old failed ways of doing it for an answer. I'm going to figure out a way to go do it, and he does. How do I work to help improve the lives of Americans? He goes and finds a way to say yes. Because he says yes, Democrats find a way to say no. It's a disgrace.”

On the Democrat shutdown’s impact on Americans' access to SNAP benefits:

“It's a disgrace, but now it's having real impacts on American families. With this shutdown, it's not just their everyday feud with Donald Trump. It's become now a problem where American families are paying the price. Let's talk about what just came out a couple of days ago. The USDA sent a letter to all of the states saying, 'If the current lapse in appropriations continues, there will be insufficient funds to pay full November SNAP benefits for approximately 42 million individuals across the nation.' 42 million people across America are going to suffer from those SNAP benefits that they count on right before Thanksgiving because Chuck Schumer and Democrats are so angry with President Trump that they just want to find a way to say no. When they say no, now they're saying no to 42 million families who will go without food so that Democrats can show their far-left radical base that they're fighting President Trump... Over 800,000 people in my home state of Louisiana get food benefits through the SNAP program.”

On Senator Ossoff neglecting Georgia families:

“Yesterday, we talked about Senator Ossoff, who one Senate aide said on the record to The Hill in that article, said that he's more afraid of if he votes to open the government, he will lose the clicks he's getting from foreign states in the small donor donations that add up to about $3 million. That's what he's afraid of.

“Well, let's look at Senator Ossoff's state of Georgia. 1.4 million people are going to face losing SNAP benefits just in his home state. Now, does he want each of them to send about $2 each to him to make up for the $3 million he's getting from California, in Illinois, in New York, in Minnesota? Is that what it's going to take? Because he's causing pain on people in his home state by voting no. Maybe he needs to go on vacation instead of showing up every day, as [Chairman] Simpson said, showing up to vote no to inflict pain on 1.4 million people in the state of Georgia. That's what he's doing. So this is having real impacts on real families.”

###