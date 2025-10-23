ECG Adds STAMP, a Software Platform to Drive Customer Loyalty for Health Plans

STAMP gives payers a clear, data-driven view of how employer clients perceive value, and what it takes to keep them engaged.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECG Management Consultants , a leading consulting firm to health systems and payers, today announced the addition of STAMP , a SaaS-based platform that enables payers to measure and act on, in real time, the churn risk of its employer clients.STAMP enables health plans, third-party administrators, and other health services and health tech companies to pinpoint performance issues and take action to resolve issues. By integrating with CRM systems and using predictive analytics, STAMP gives payers a clear, data-driven view of how employer clients perceive value, and what it takes to keep them engaged.Marc Pierce, who developed STAMP, has joined ECG as a principal, bringing more than 20 years of experience advising payers and healthcare service organizations on growth strategy, product development, and customer engagement.“We are excited to add STAMP to our growing portfolio of innovative products and strengthen our team with Marc’s industry insight and experience,” said Chris Collins, CEO of ECG. “We spend most of our time highlighting the challenges and opportunities of payers and providers, but the reality is, employers are an equally important part of the equation. This platform will help payers hear and respond to the needs of their clients and, by extension, the patient.”“STAMP is built to help payers and other organizations listen better, act faster, and grow stronger relationships,” said Pierce. “By joining ECG, we can now pair the platform’s intelligence with hands-on strategy and execution support, delivering even more impact for clients navigating complex markets.”About ECG Management Consultants, a Siemens Healthineers CompanyWith knowledge and expertise built over the course of 50-plus years, ECG is a national consulting firm that is redefining healthcare together with its clients. ECG offers a broad range of strategic, financial, operational, and technology-enabled consulting services. ECG is an industry leader, offering specialized expertise to hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children’s hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, investors, and payers/health plans. As an affiliated partner of Siemens Healthineers, ECG’s consultants have established a proven track record of delivering results fueled by a unique combination of top talent and tech-enabled solutions.About STAMPSTAMP is a retention automation platform that enables healthcare organizations to systematically understand and improve the health of their most important customer relationships. Through structured assessments, automated retention workflows, and predictive analytics, STAMP equips clients to surface risk early, act with precision, and drive measurable improvements in customer loyalty. Designed for health plans, healthcare service companies, and payer-aligned organizations, STAMP delivers actionable intelligence that supports sustainable growth and long-term account success.

