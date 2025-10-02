ECG and Simpliphy Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Provider Compensation

Empowering healthcare organizations to design, implement, and manage compensation models in real time.

The pairing of Simpliphy’s leading software with our expertise and approach will offer a valuable, one-stop-shop solution set for our clients that they have been waiting for and deserve.” — Chris Collins, ECG CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECG Management Consultants , a leading healthcare consulting firm, announced a major partnership with Simpliphy , a technology firm specializing in provider compensation automation. This partnership combines ECG’s decades of strategic and operational experience with Simpliphy’s purpose-built platform to deliver a fully integrated, physician-centric compensation solution for healthcare organizations.As compensation models for physicians and other healthcare providers grow more complex, the market is calling for a fully integrated solution. ECG, a firm that has designed and implemented plans for more than half a century, will combine its capabilities with Simpliphy’s market-leading technology platform, including a unique, physician-friendly app. Together, the companies will empower organizations to design, implement, and manage compensation models in real time with increased speed, precision, and transparency.“Healthcare professionals are the most valuable asset of any health system. Recruiting, retaining, and rewarding them is highly competitive and complex,” said Chris Collins, CEO of ECG. “The pairing of Simpliphy’s leading software with our expertise and approach will offer a valuable, one-stop-shop solution set for our clients that they have been waiting for and deserve.”Simpliphy’s cloud-based platform replaces spreadsheet-driven processes with automated calculations and configurable distribution models. Health systems gain real-time insight into accruals, productivity, and performance metrics, while physicians benefit from mobile-accessible dashboards that make compensation easier to understand and trust. The platform also includes built-in safeguards for common regulatory concerns such as fair market value thresholds, hourly caps, and audit tracking.“Partnering with ECG is a natural fit. Their strategic depth and trusted client relationships amplify the impact of our technology,” said John Tarala, Founder of Simpliphy. “Together, we’re delivering a smarter, fully integrated approach to physician compensation—one that replaces outdated manual processes with scalable, transparent solutions while meeting the demands of today’s healthcare environment.”ECG and Simpliphy are both grounded in the belief that provider compensation, representing more than $500 billion in annual distributions across hundreds of millions of transactions, requires a new level of precision, stewardship, and integration. By pairing strategic design with operational execution, the partnership equips organizations to manage this critical function with greater clarity and control.Both firms are dedicated to advancing the next generation of provider compensation strategies, technologies, and insights that anticipate regulatory shifts and respond to evolving market needs. Their partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping healthcare organizations retain talent, manage risk, and align provider performance with strategic goals.About ECG Management Consultants, a Siemens Healthineers CompanyWith knowledge and expertise built over the course of 50-plus years, ECG is a national consulting firm that is redefining healthcare together with its clients. ECG offers a broad range of strategic, financial, operational, and technology-enabled consulting services. ECG is an industry leader, offering specialized expertise to hospitals, health systems, medical groups, academic medical centers, children’s hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, investors, and payers/health plans. As an affiliated partner of Siemens Healthineers, ECG’s consultants have established a proven track record of delivering results fueled by a unique combination of top talent and tech-enabled solutions.About Simpliphy, Inc.Simpliphy, Inc. is a technology company dedicated to simplifying the administration of provider services while delivering an engaging and supportive provider workforce experience. Its core platform is an end-to-end physician compensation management solution that automates, tracks, and optimizes provider compensation for provider organizations. The system integrates real-time data from the EHR, payroll, and financial systems to ensure accurate, compliant, and transparent compensation administration. Simpliphy automates or optimizes nearly every facet of provider compensation, contracting, and related administrative functions. Leveraging real-time client data, our advanced performance and benchmarking tools deliver timely insights and are redefining industry standards. The company is recognized for a best-in-class provider experience through its modern mobile application and a range of provider utilities. For nearly a decade, Simpliphy has served provider organizations of all sizes, including some of the nation’s largest and most complex enterprises. Simpliphy is founder-owned and operated, headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

