DPS Captures Convicted Child Sex Offender from Mexico in Maverick Co. (South Texas Region)

DEL RIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) captured a criminal illegal immigrant and convicted child sex offender from Mexico during an Operation Lone Star traffic stop in Maverick Co.

On Oct. 15, 2025, just after 7:30 a.m., a DPS Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Challenger on US 277 in Eagle Pass, Texas. During the traffic stop, the Trooper arrested the driver, Joshua Sanders, 27, of Fort Worth, Texas, for smuggling of persons after three illegal immigrants were found inside Sanders' vehicle. Through further investigation, the Trooper discovered that one of the illegal immigrants, Jose Aleman Arroyo, 49, of Mexico, was an aggravated deported felon who reentered the United States after being convicted of indecency with a child and assault.

Arroyo was arrested by authorities in North Carolina in 2021 for indecent liberties with a child, assault causing serious bodily injury and assault by pointing a gun. He was convicted in August 2025 in Alamance Co., N.C. and was subsequently removed from the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) that same month.

Sanders was arrested for human smuggling and booked into the Maverick Co. Jail. DPS referred Arroyo and the other two illegal immigrants, from Mexico and Honduras, to Border Patrol.

Video from the traffic stop is available here.

