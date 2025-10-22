Tersus Solutions Announces Promotion of Chris Robbins to Chief Technology Officer

Robbins to lead technology strategy and innovation as Tersus advances its liquid CO₂ tech platform and sustainable textile reclamation solutions.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tersus Solutions announces the promotion of Chris Robbins to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. In this role, Robbins will oversee the company’s technology strategy, engineering operations, and innovation in sustainable textile reclamation technologies.

Robbins has been with Tersus since 2011 and has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and technological advancement. Most recently serving as vice president of technology, Robbins led the development of Tersus’ proprietary CO₂ machine technology, pioneered the launch of the company’s down recycling facility and helped position Tersus as the leading provider of fire gear and PPE decontamination services.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Chris Robbins to Chief Technology Officer at Tersus Solutions,” said Peter Whitcomb, CEO of Tersus Solutions. “Chris has been a driving force behind our technological innovation and growth. His leadership in developing our CO₂ machine technology and positioning Tersus as the leader in CO₂ waterless cleaning has been transformative. As CTO, Chris will continue to shape our vision and deliver technology solutions that solidify our position as a clean-tech leader across multiple textile industries.”

As CTO, Robbins will guide Tersus’ technology vision and innovation strategy, advancing the company’s closed-loop recycled liquid CO₂ cleaning platform and developing next-generation sustainable solutions to capture value from existing textiles. He will ensure that Tersus’ technology infrastructure supports the company’s mission of providing premium brands with accessible, cost-effective circularity solutions.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Chief Technology Officer at TERSUS Solutions,” said Robbins. “I’ve been privileged to work alongside an incredible team to push the boundaries of sustainable technology for nearly 15 years here, and I’m excited to continue driving innovation, advancing our CO₂-based solutions, and reinforcing our commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future for the textile industry.”

Tersus Solutions looks forward to continued growth under Robbins’ leadership as CTO, building on its legacy of technological innovation and advancing solutions for the global textile industry.

About Tersus Solutions

Founded in 2009, Tersus Solutions is a Denver-based company committed to revolutionizing textile care and circularity with its patented liquid CO₂ technology–the most advanced and environmentally friendly cleaning available. In 2021, Tersus Solutions received Fast Company's Most Innovative Company Award for its dedication to extending textile life and preserving the environment.

As the backbone of recommerce™, Tersus partners with leading outdoor, athletic, luxury, and footwear brands to provide full-suite textile reclamation, repair, upcycling, recycling, and logistics solutions. Tersus also sets a new standard in PPE care, utilizing its CO₂ cleaning process to offer unmatched care for firefighter gear, far exceeding the carcinogen removal rate of traditional cleaning methods for safer, more comfortable gear. Additionally, Tersus reclaims and recycles down from apparel, bedding, and gear, extending the life of valuable materials and reducing waste. Learn more at www.tersussolutions.com.

