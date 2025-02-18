Tersus Solutions Partners with CWS Workwear to Bring Circularity, Innovative Technology to Europe

CWS Workwear recommerce powered by Tersus Solutions This collaboration brings Tersus’s proprietary, waterless liquid CO2 cleaning technology and circularity expertise to the European market, creating a multi-national and scalable resale service solution for leading companies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tersus Solutions (Tersus), a leader in waterless cleaning and “the backbone of recommerce™” operations in North America, is excited to announce its partnership with CWS Workwear a leading provider of customized, long-lasting, and protective workwear in Europe. This collaboration brings Tersus’s proprietary, waterless liquid CO2 cleaning technology and circularity expertise to the European market, creating a multi-national and scalable resale service solution for leading companies.

This milestone represents the culmination of years of trust and rigorous evaluation between the two companies, who have cultivated a relationship built on a shared vision for delivering impact and profit for their partners. The partnership was born from an extensive vetting process, during which Tersus's proven technology, track record in North America with The North Face, Arc’teryx, New Balance, Patagonia, and Doc Martens, among many other leading brands, and commitment to innovation impressed CWS Workwear, aligning perfectly with the European provider's commitment to creating a sustainable future in the workwear industry and its dedication to best-in-class workwear, repair, circularity, and customer satisfaction.

“CWS Workwear is a trailblazer in the European market, and their expertise in laundry and repair, coupled with their operational scale and reach, allow us to bring our technology to a larger audience and critical new market,” said Peter Whitcomb, CEO of Tersus Solutions. “We are thrilled to work with a partner who can build on our success in the US and who can provide profitable resale, laundry, and repair solutions to leading brands in Europe.”

CWS Workwear recommerce powered by Tersus Solutions will integrate Tersus’s revolutionary cleaning technology and market-leading expertise to enhance its service offerings, enabling circularity at scale for clients across the EMEA region. With its expansive footprint and robust infrastructure, the European company is poised to bring these innovations to a wider audience, further differentiating itself in the competitive recommerce market. As the landscape in Europe evolves with legislation under the European Union Green Deal impacting the industry, the new alignment puts partnered brands in a position to succeed in the EU specifically when the Circular Economy Action Plan comes to life in 2026 and will prohibit generic sustainability claims, create new criteria for using environmental labels and marketing, and include a right to repair directive, among other ground-breaking rules.

CWS Workwear has long been a leader in circularity, with a strong commitment to providing sustainable workwear solutions and services. The integration of the Tersus technology expands these efforts into a consumer-facing model, allowing outdoor and fashion brands and retailers to access recommerce services. This partnership redefines the boundaries of circularity, making it accessible and impactful on a broader scale.

“We are proud to partner with Tersus Solutions, a company that shares our dedication to driving innovation and sustainability,” said Frederik Vereecke, Director Product Development and Innovation at CWS Workwear. “With their technology and expertise, we’re equipped to offer new customers the most advanced solutions available, positioning us as the leader in sustainable textile services throughout Europe.”

The partnership marks a pivotal moment in value-creation innovation, blending cutting-edge technology, a shared commitment to circularity, and an unparalleled ability to scale solutions across the European market.

For more information about Tersus Solutions and its partnership with CWS Workwear, visit www.tersussolutions.com.

