Troopers Graduate from State Police Basic School

Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award

The New York State Police Investigators Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm for the attainment of the highest degree of physical fitness during the Physical Training Program at the Academy. This award will be presented in memory of deceased Investigator Joseph Aversa. Investigator Aversa made the ultimate sacrifice in New York City on March 5, 1990, during a narcotics investigation while serving as a member of the Joint Drug Enforcement Task Force. Investigator Aversa was a six-year State Police veteran who believed that physical conditioning was an integral part of being a Trooper.

The recipient of the Investigator Joseph T. Aversa Physical Fitness Award is Connor T. Hamilton, age 24 who resides in Rocky Point, New York. He is a graduate of SUNY Oneonta with a bachelor’s degree in adolescence education in mathematics. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he taught mathematics in Port Jefferson Station, NY. During the physical agility testing, he achieved the highest score of all 238 Members of the 217th Session, a tribute to his superb physical conditioning. He will be assigned to Troop C.

Student Representative

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has sponsored the awarding of a firearm to the member of the class who is selected by his or her peers to represent them during these exercises. The PBA presents the award in memory of Trooper John J. McKenna IV, who was killed in action in 2006, while serving his country as a Marine in Iraq.

The recipient of this award is Richard A. Lagano, age 30 who resides in Watertown, New York. He is a graduate of SUNY Cortland with a bachelor’s degree in business economics. Prior to joining the New York State Police, he was an assistant store manager at Lowe’s in Oswego, NY. He will be assigned to Troop D.

The National Anthem at the ceremony was performed by Trooper Madison D. Sciera, a member of the graduating class. There was also a video presentation of the training received by all members of the 217th Basic School Session.

The new Troopers will start to report for field duty on October 27, 2025. For the following 10 weeks, the new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior Field Training Officers.