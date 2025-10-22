Governor appoints Gene Grant as director of the Office of African American Affairs

SANTA FE — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced today she has named Gene Grant as the executive director of the New Mexico Office of African American Affairs.

Grant, the former host of “New Mexico In Focus” on PBS, brings to the role nearly two decades of experience in statewide public affairs dialogue, cultural leadership and community advocacy.

“For almost 20 years, Gene Grant has been one of New Mexico’s most trusted voices – asking tough questions, bringing people together and making sure every New Mexican has a seat at the table,” said Lujan Grisham. “He understands the power of representation, and he’s spent his career making sure African American voices and stories are front and center in our state.”

Grant served as executive host and editorial leader of “New Mexico in Focus” on New Mexico PBS from 2005 to 2023, where he moderated the state’s flagship public affairs program and produced recurring specials on African American affairs. Grant most recently served as chief program and policy officer at Animal Protection New Mexico, Grant has demonstrated expertise in legislative advocacy, coalition building and foundation development.

As director of the Office of African American Affairs, Grant will lead statewide efforts to promote the economic development, education, health and political well-being of African American communities throughout New Mexico.

“I am deeply honored to serve the African American community and all New Mexicans in this capacity,” Grant said. “I look forward to working with community leaders, legislators and stakeholders across New Mexico to strengthen our cultural institutions, advance equity and create opportunities for all African Americans to thrive in our state.”

Grant is a playwright, cultural critic and longtime columnist. He serves on the boards of the ACLU of New Mexico, the Vortex Theatre and Duke City Shootout. He resides in Santa Fe.