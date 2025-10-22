Attorney General Jeff Jackson Visits Fayetteville Project Losing $15.4 Million in FEMA Funds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Email: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

Phone: 919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson visited Fayetteville to highlight the $15.4 million the city is losing after FEMA cut more than $200 million in disaster prevention projects in North Carolina. Fayetteville had been awarded funds to replace four bridges on Russell and Person streets so they can better withstand flooding and to improve the streambank along Blounts Creek to mitigate flooding and prevent flood damage to households and businesses along the creek.

“Preventing our roads, bridges, and homes from flooding is not a partisan issue – it’s just a commonsense solution to keep our infrastructure intact when storms hit,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “This project is an example of how much work local governments are putting in to helping restore and strengthen their communities, only to have FEMA cancel their grants without warning. We’re fighting to win that money back.”

“Stormwater projects are more than infrastructure — they’re investments in safety and peace of mind. Every improvement we make helps protect homes, keep roads open for first responders, and strengthen Fayetteville’s resilience against severe weather,” said Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin. “These projects may not always be visible, but their impact is lasting, and by improving drainage and reducing flooding, we’re safeguarding neighborhoods and ensuring Fayetteville remains strong, accessible, and ready for the future.”

Fayetteville’s bridge and stream restoration project was one of over 60 projects in North Carolina that had been selected for funding from FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program established during President Trump’s first term. Attorney General Jackson is suing FEMA to win back the grants for North Carolina’s disaster preparation projects, including protecting wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, and fortifying bridges, roadways, and culverts so they can handle heavy rain events.

Relying on promised BRIC funds, many local governments had already spent millions of their own dollars to get the projects underway before they were suddenly canceled in April. Attorney General Jackson’s lawsuit alleges that FEMA’s decision violates the U.S. Constitution and other federal laws. He won a preliminary injunction to prevent FEMA from using BRIC funds for anything other than disaster mitigation, and he is currently seeking summary judgment to restore the BRIC program and the funds promised to the state.

