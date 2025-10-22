Submit Release
Attorney General Jeff Jackson Statement on Gerrymandered Maps

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statement after the General Assembly passed gerrymandered maps that redraw some of North Carolina’s congressional districts.

“This latest round of gerrymandering in North Carolina is especially flagrant. Legislators are giving themselves the power that should belong to voters, and they’re engineering division before a single vote is cast. Making politicians invulnerable doesn’t make them better – it makes them more extreme and less responsive to what people need. No matter which party you prefer, you shouldn’t feel good about elections being decided on your behalf.”

Attorney General Jeff Jackson Statement on Gerrymandered Maps

