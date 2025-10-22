Toothbrush Toys Announces New Licensed Products Featuring 'Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood', 'English Tree', and 'Zoonicorn'

Two-Minute Brushing Timers encourages kids to build healthy daily brushing habits.

New licensed brushing timers from Toothbrush Toys arrive for Holiday 2025, with a Daniel Tiger Toothbrush Toy set for early 2026.

Our mission is to make brushing fun for families, not a battle. These partnerships blend the magic of familiar characters with our unique products, making brushing something kids look forward to.” — Nicolette Warren

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toothbrush Toys, the children’s oral care brand making brushing fun, announced licensing agreements with " English Tree ", " Zoonicorn ", and " Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood " to launch an expanded lineup of character-inspired products.The initial licensed collection includes three new two-minute brushing timers debuting for the 2025 holiday season and a Daniel Tiger Toothbrush Toy arriving in early 2026.Holiday 2025 Releases:"English Tree" Two-Minute Brushing Timer – Featuring English Tree’s educational characters and a cheerful two-minute brushing song"Zoonicorn" Two-Minute Brushing Timer – Highlighting all four Zoonicorn characters with two original songs"Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood" Two-Minute Brushing Timer – Bringing Daniel Tiger’s friendly encouragement into kids’ daily routinePerfect for holiday gifts and stocking stuffers, the new timers build on the proven success of the Toothbrush Toys Timer, beloved by parents and kids for turning brushing into an enjoyable, consistent habit.In early 2026, Toothbrush Toys will launch the Daniel Tiger Toothbrush Toy, a toy toothbrush that brings the beloved character to life."Our mission has always been to make brushing a highlight of the day, not a battle," said Nicolette Warren, founder of Toothbrush Toys. "These partnerships let us blend the magic of familiar characters with our unique products, helping families everywhere make toothbrushing something kids actually look forward to."Toothbrush Toys’ new licensed products build on its commitment to creating reusable, character-driven toothbrushes that encourage better brushing habits and happier routines. Products will be available at ToothbrushToys.com and select retailers nationwide.About Toothbrush Toys:Founded in Los Angeles, Toothbrush Toys creates innovative children’s oral-care products that motivate kids to brush longer and effectively. Each product combines practical design with imaginative character themes, helping families establish healthy daily routines. The woman-owned company partners with charitable organizations to make oral health education accessible and enjoyable for kids everywhere.For more information, visit www.ToothbrushToys.com Trademark Attribution© 2025 The Fred Rogers Company. All Rights Reserved.© 2025 Zoonicorn, LLC. All rights reserved.English Treeis a registered trademark of Super Tree LLC. All rights reserved.

