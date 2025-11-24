Toothbrush Toys Launches English Tree® and Zoonicorn® Two-Minute Brushing Timers for Holiday Preorder on Amazon

Two-Minute Brushing Timers Zoonicorn Two Minute Timer English Tree Two Minute Timer

Toothbrush Toys’ English Tree and Zoonicorn brushing timers are now available for Amazon preorder, arriving before the holidays.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toothbrush Toys , the children’s oral care brand transforming brushing into real playtime, announced that their new English Tree and Zoonicorn Two-Minute Brushing Timers are officially available for preorder on Amazon, with guaranteed delivery before the holidays.Arriving just in time for peak gifting season, the new timers combine playful character designs with dentist-recommended two-minute timing to help children build healthy habits that last well beyond the holidays. The interactive, kid-friendly songs and designs make daily routines more enjoyable for families seeking gifts that are both joyful and practical.English TreeTwo-Minute Brushing Timer:Featuring beloved English Tree educational characters and a cheerful brushing song that encourages little ones to brush longer and with more confidence.ZoonicornTwo-Minute Brushing Timer:Showcasing all four Zoonicorn characters with two original brushing songs, turning every brushing session into an imaginative adventure.Built on the success of the original Toothbrush Toys Timer, loved by thousands of families nationwide, the new licensed versions continue the brand’s mission to make brushing something kids actually look forward to.“Toothbrush Toys has always been about making brushing an adventure,” said Nicolette Warren, founder of Toothbrush Toys. “Our new English Tree and Zoonicorn timers bring even more magic into the routine. They’re playful, inclusive, and the perfect gift for parents who want something their kids will both love and benefit from.”These timers offer shoppers a standout stocking stuffer and also pave the way for Toothbrush Toys’ upcoming Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhoodline, including the highly anticipated Daniel Tiger Toothbrush Toy arriving in early 2026.The English Tree and Zoonicorn Two-Minute Brushing Timers are available now for preorder on Amazon and ToothbrushToys.com, with delivery before Christmas.Toothbrush Toys’ existing catalog, including bestselling Toothbrush Toys character brushes and timers, is also on sale now for Black Friday at ToothbrushToys.com.Trademark Attribution© 2025 The Fred Rogers Company. All Rights Reserved.© 2025 Zoonicorn, LLC. All rights reserved.English Treeis a registered trademark of Super Tree LLC. All rights reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.