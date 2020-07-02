IDX Launches Direct Indexes for Gold on SMArtX

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDX Insights, a FinTech research & development firm, announces the launch of two new direct indexes for gold, which are now available on SMArtX Advisory Solutions' managed accounts platform.

The IDX Tactical Gold Index and the IDX Gold Real Yield Index are designed to opportunistically allocate between gold ETFs and fixed income ETFs based on technical and fundamental models. The models seek to provide investors with a risk-managed allocation option for gold.

Ben McMillan, Chief Investment Officer of IDX Insights, stated: "We've always been proponents of taking a risk-focused approach to exposure construction. Particularly with the increased level of interest in gold, we believe now it is more important than ever for investors to have access to exposures that seek to manage the volatility in this asset class; and SmartX continues to be a best-in-class option for delivering sophisticated direct indexing strategies to investors.”

Ben Jacobson
IDX Insights
+1 800-403-4349
email us here
