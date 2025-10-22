Statewide Deer Firearms Season Opens Sat. Oct. 18

Georgia’s most anticipated tradition for hunters across the state is almost here!

Deer hunting firearms season opens Sat. Oct 18 and continues into January 2026, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Opening day of the firearms deer season is like a holiday that hundreds of thousands of deer hunters look forward to each year,” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the Wildlife Resources Division. “Georgia deer hunting has never been better, there are more mature bucks in the deer harvest now than ever before.”

During the 2024-25 firearms deer season, over 200,000 hunters harvested around 220,000 deer in the state. Regulated deer hunting ensures that Georgia’s deer population continues to be healthy and strong and is an excellent way to fill your freezer (or help those in need) with a sustainable, healthy local meat.

Georgia Hunters for the Hungry Expansion

To reduce agricultural damage and help Georgia families in need of quality protein, WRD and the Georgia Wildlife Federation are expanding the Hunters for the Hungry Program®. To locate a processor in your area or to become a Hunters for the Hungry® deer processor, visit GWF.org/ghfth/.

Public Hunting Opportunities

Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (GeorgiaWildlife.com/allwmas) offer public access to nearly one million acres of hunting opportunity. Hunters should check the current hunting regulations for specific WMA dates and info (GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources).

Hunting Need-to-Know:

Legal Firearms: During the firearms season, hunters may use centerfire only, .22-cal. or larger, with expanding bullets as well as all weapons lawful for use during archery and primitive weapons seasons.

Dates/Harvest Limit: State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread). For most hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 11. For counties with extended firearms or archery season, review the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations 2025-26 guidebook at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources. Deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the primitive weapons and firearms deer season.

Licenses: Georgia deer hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

Report Harvest: All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

“Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was first detected in Georgia earlier this year, I highly encourage you to visit georgiawildlife.com/cwd to learn more.” says Killmaster. “We encourage CWD testing for deer harvested in Berrien, Lanier, and Lowndes Counties to help manage CWD, hunters can leave their deer head at a participating processor, taxidermist, or freezer site. Testing deer from all other counties isn’t necessary but is available to all hunters statewide. CWD information, testing locations, test results, and more can be found at georgiawildlife.com/cwd.”

For more on deer hunting, including finding a meat processor, reviewing regulations, and maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/deer-info.

###

