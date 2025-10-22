TCEQ approves fines totaling $979,088

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $788,363 against 25 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: five air quality, two industrial wastewater discharges, four multi-media, one municipal solid waste, five municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, four public water systems, and one water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement category: two air quality.

In addition, on Oct. 14, the executive director approved penalties totaling $190,725 against 68 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2025.