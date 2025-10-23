Preciser and P. LEAGUE+ Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Fan Engagement in Taiwan

Preciser Logo #1

Preciser announces collaboration with P. LEAGUE+ to leverage Preciser’s StatZone platform to increase fan engagement with real-time data, and advanced analytics

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preciser Inc., which leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and real time data insights to provide sports leagues, teams and sporting events with actionable insights and fan engagement tools, today announced a strategic partnership with P. LEAGUE+ (PLG), Taiwan’s premier professional basketball league. In connection with this partnership, PLG will integrate and leverage Preciser’s StatZone platform to increase fan engagement and provide real-time insights, and advanced analytics to basketball fans across Taiwan.As part of the agreement, Nancy Kuo, Marketing Manager for P. LEAGUE+, will oversee the implementation and integration of StatZone. Kuo emphasized the impact this initiative will have on PLG’s mission: “Preciser’s StatZone software and services will significantly advance our objective to increase fan engagement and create more responsive experiences for our fans and supporters. By leveraging real-time data and predictive insights, we can better understand our fans’ priorities and deliver content and fan experiences that truly resonates.”This partnership reflects Preciser’s expanding presence in Asia. Shirley Chen, CEO of Preciser, underscored the strategic importance of the collaboration: “We are incredibly bullish on our partnership with P. LEAGUE+. Taiwan has one of the most passionate basketball fanbases in Asia, and integrating StatZone is a natural step in elevating the league’s digital experience. This agreement also strengthens Preciser’s relationships throughout the region—including China, Taiwan, Japan, New Zealand, and the Philippines as we continue our mission of connecting fans to the sports they love in deeper, more interactive ways.” Preciser and P. LEAGUE+ will also explore opportunities to expand their collaboration into areas such as enhanced streaming integrations, cross-border fan activations that connect Taiwanese basketball to broader global audiences, and youth and grassroots basketball opportunities.About PreciserPreciser is a sports analytics company dedicated to transforming how teams, leagues, and organizations leverage data to make smarter decisions. Using AI and machine learning, Preciser develops sport-specific platforms that integrate real-time performance analytics, predictive modeling, and fan engagement tools into a single, easy-to-use system. In baseball, Preciser’s products help organizations optimize player evaluation, enhance in-game strategy, improve injury prevention, and grow revenue through targeted marketing and sponsorship activation.About P. LEAGUE+Founded in 2020, P. LEAGUE+ (PLG) is Taiwan’s leading professional basketball league, known for its fast-growing fan base and commitment to innovation in sports entertainment. With teams competing across Taiwan, PLG has rapidly established itself as a hub for basketball excellence and fan engagement in Asia.Media Contact:For media inquiries, please contact Shirley Chen: shirley.chen@preciser.io

