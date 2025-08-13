Former Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner Joins Preciser as Strategic Advisor

Preciser Logo #1

O’Conner will guide Preciser’s growth in baseball, bringing decades of leadership, innovation, and operational expertise to the team.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preciser, an emerging leader in AI-powered sports analytics, today announced that Pat O’Conner, former President of Minor League Baseball (MiLB), will join the company as a Strategic Advisor. O’Conner’s tenure in professional baseball is defined by innovation, operational excellence, and transformative growth—qualities that align seamlessly with Preciser’s mission to bring cutting-edge technology solutions to the game.O’Conner served as President of MiLB from 2007 to 2020 after holding a variety of leadership positions within the organization, including Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Administration. During his presidency, MiLB achieved record-setting revenues, unprecedented attendance numbers, and groundbreaking partnerships. O’Conner championed the adoption of new technologies, embraced data-driven decision-making, and launched initiatives that enhanced fan engagement, operational efficiency, and long-term franchise value. His work included integrating digital platforms for ticketing and marketing, as well as expanding the league’s international presence and reach.“Pat’s career speaks for itself that he has navigated the business of baseball with integrity, vision, and results,” said Shirley Chen, CEO of Preciser. “His deep understanding of both the tradition and evolving business of the sport, combined with his relationships and impeccable judgment, will add significant value to Preciser as we continue to expand our footprint in professional baseball. We are absolutely thrilled he is joining our team.”As Strategic Advisor, O’Conner will support Preciser’s growth strategy in baseball, lending his expertise in league and team operations, fan experience innovation, and technology adoption. He will also advise on the company’s baseball software offerings, which mirror Preciser’s proven model in basketball: delivering AI-driven, customizable analytics platforms that integrate seamlessly with team operations to provide real-time player performance insights, and team operational and fan engagement tools that drive ticket sales and revenue.“Joining Preciser is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a tech startup that’s leaning into innovative technologies I believe can advance the game I love in myriad ways,” said Pat O’Conner. “From fan engagement to business operations, Preciser’s solutions have the potential to create new pathways for success at every level of baseball.”About PreciserPreciser is a sports analytics company dedicated to transforming how teams, leagues, and organizations leverage data to make smarter decisions. Using AI and machine learning, Preciser develops sport-specific platforms that integrate real-time performance analytics, predictive modeling, and fan engagement tools into a single, easy-to-use system. In baseball, Preciser’s products help organizations optimize player evaluation, enhance in-game strategy, improve injury prevention, and grow revenue through targeted marketing and sponsorship activation.Media ContactFor media inquiries, please contact Shirley Chen: shirley.chen@preciser.io

