Real Estate Expert Jeremy Manning Joins HomeBuyer Brokerage as Exclusive Buyer Agent

Jeremy Manning exclusive buyer agent with HomeBuyer Brokerage

HomeBuyer Brokerage, an exclusive buyer brokerage serving the Washington, D.C. area, announces Jeremy Manning has joined the firm as an Exclusive Buyer Agent.

We are delighted Jeremy will be working with us. His buyer-focused approach to real estate aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest level of advocacy and loyalty to home buyers.” — Victoria Ray Henderson

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeremy brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to his role. A Certified General Real Estate Appraiser licensed in Virginia and Utah, he has valued properties ranging from condos and single-family homes to large commercial developments. His background includes representing clients in property tax hearings, overseeing valuations for nationwide real estate portfolios, and producing market analyses trusted in both professional and regulatory settings.This depth of experience gives his clients a distinct advantage when making one of life’s most significant financial decisions. Known for his fairness, accuracy, and attention to detail, Jeremy has a gift for turning complex real estate and valuation issues into clear, practical guidance.After years working behind the scenes in valuation and assessment, Jeremy joined HomeBuyer Brokerage to work directly with home buyers. He takes pride in building lasting relationships and helping clients move forward with confidence as they find the right home.A longtime Northern Virginia resident, Jeremy lives in Springfield with his family and serves on the Fairfax County Board of Equalization, applying his expertise to ensure fair property assessments throughout the community.Jeremy combines strong market knowledge with a commitment to client-first representation — the foundation of HomeBuyer Brokerage’s exclusive buyer advocacy model.About HomeBuyer BrokerageHomeBuyer Brokerage is an exclusive buyer brokerage serving clients in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Founded on the principles of loyalty, transparency, and consumer advocacy, the firm represents only home buyers — never sellers — ensuring every client receives 100% dedication and expert guidance throughout the home buying process.Learn more at www.homebuyerbrokerage.com Contact Victoria Ray Henderson at 301.922.1677

