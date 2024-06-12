HomeBuyer Brokerage Reaffirms Commitment to Home Buyers Amid Shifts in Real Estate Landscape
HomeBuyer Brokerage, an exclusive buyer brokerage serving Washington D.C., Maryland & Virginia, offers the highest level of loyalty in the industry
We commend exclusive buyer brokers who really are trying to offer good value to consumers without the kind of conflicts of interest that exist throughout the rest of the industry.”BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
— Steve Brobeck
HomeBuyer Brokerage Reaffirms Commitment to Home Buyers Amid Shifts in Real Estate Landscape
Amid significant changes in the real estate industry, that will take effect on August 17, 2024, the HomeBuyer Brokerage, a real estate firm dedicated exclusively to representing home buyers, reaffirms its commitment to serving the unique needs of home buyers.
In an industry often fraught with conflicts of interest, the HomeBuyer Brokerage stands apart by exclusively representing home buyers.
This exclusive focus is praised by consumer advocates, including Steve Brobeck of the Consumer Federation of America.
"We commend exclusive buyer brokers who really are trying to offer good value to consumers without the kind of conflicts of interest that exist throughout the rest of the industry. So, more power to exclusive buyer brokers." says Brobeck.
"We advocate for home buyers, not properties, in all real estate transactions.” says Victoria Ray Henderson, owner and broker of HomeBuyer Brokerage. “We evaluate properties, assemble real estate contracts, negotiate the sales price and terms of the contract, manage home inspections, coordinate the settlement details and meet all the contract deadlines. The process is intricate and requires professional guidance."
Serving the Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia regions, the HomeBuyer Brokerage remains steadfast in its mission to provide unparalleled support and expertise to home buyers.
As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, the HomeBuyer Brokerage is dedicated to maintaining the highest level of loyalty and commitment to home buyers, standing out in an industry often marred by conflicts of interest.
For more information about HomeBuyer Brokerage and its services, please visit HomeBuyerBrokerage.com or contact Victoria Ray Henderson at Victoria@homebuyerbrokerage.com.
About HomeBuyer Brokerage
HomeBuyer Brokerage is a leading real estate firm exclusively representing home buyers in Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. Founded by Victoria Ray Henderson, the brokerage is a member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents, dedicated to providing expert guidance, personalized service, and unwavering advocacy to home buyers.
Media Contact:
Victoria Ray Henderson
Owner and Broker
HomeBuyer Brokerage
1-301-922-1677
Victoria@homebuyerbrokerage.com
https://www.homebuyerbrokerage.com/
###
Victoria Ray Henderson
HomeBuyer Brokerage
+1 301-922-1677
victoria@homebuyerbrokerage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
HomeBuyer Brokerage real estate for home buyers