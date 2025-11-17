Neighborhood Roofing Expands into Larger Facility to Better Serve Southeast Michigan

Picture of outside on Neighborhood Roofing's New Location showing a red brick building

Neighborhood Roofing's New Location

Inside The New Warehouse at Neighborhood Roofing showing men moving office furniture in place

The New Warehouse at Neighborhood Roofing

Tom and Joy Meadows Owners of Neighborhood Roofing smiling

Tom and Joy Meadows Owners of Neighborhood Roofing

Ann Arbor-based roofing company, Neighborhood Roofing, moves to Saline location with increased warehouse capacity and improved service capabilities

This new facility allows us to streamline our operations, stock more roofing materials, and ultimately pass on the benefits to our customers in the form of faster service and more consistent pricing.”
— Joy and Tom Meadows

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Roofing, a trusted roofing contractor with hundreds of 5-star reviews, serving Ann Arbor and surrounding areas since 1976, has moved into a new, significantly larger facility located at 1377 Tefft Ct, Saline, MI 48176. The expansion allows the company to offer more efficient service, maintain greater inventory, and provide more stable pricing for homeowners, businesses, and property managers across Southeast Michigan. It will make us better to serve Ann Arbor Roofing needs and, of course, the surrounding areas.

The move, completed in September, represents a major operational upgrade for the company. With increased warehouse space and better material storage, Neighborhood Roofing can now respond more quickly to client needs while minimizing delays and supply shortages — a key differentiator in today's construction landscape.

“This new facility allows us to streamline our operations, stock more roofing materials, and ultimately pass on the benefits to our customers in the form of faster service and more consistent pricing,” said Owners, Joy and Tom Meadows. “We're excited about what this means for the communities and customers we serve.”

For more information about services, free instant estimates, or company history, visit www.neighborhoodroofing.com.

About Neighborhood Roofing

Neighborhood Roofing has been a locally owned and operated roofing company since 1976, known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, excellent customer service, and integrity in every job. Serving homeowners, businesses, and property managers in the Ann Arbor area, the company offers full-service roof replacement, repair, and maintenance. Recognized for excellence in the industry, Neighborhood Roofing has earned Platinum Contractor status from Owens Corning (NYSE: OC).

Media Contact Info
Name: Joy Meadows
Email: info@neighborhoodroofing.com
Phone: (734) 994-6500
Website: https://www.neighborhoodroofing.com

Joy Meadows
Neighborhood Roofing
+1 734-994-6500
joy@neighborhoodroofing.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Neighborhood Roofing Expands into Larger Facility to Better Serve Southeast Michigan

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Joy Meadows
Neighborhood Roofing
+1 734-994-6500 joy@neighborhoodroofing.com
Company/Organization
iQMarketers
30 N Gould St STE 12694
Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801
United States
+1 307-459-1092
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

iQ Marketers provides newsletter and information technology services on leading-edge improvements with an emphasis on Ai integration. We provide AI integration, training, and complete implementation from websites, sales, databases, public relations, customer service, financial forecasting, and custom Ai solutions company-wide.

More From This Author
Neighborhood Roofing Expands into Larger Facility to Better Serve Southeast Michigan
Neighborhood Roofing Donates Labor for Veteran’s Roof in Westland – 9th Home Helped in Ongoing Initiative
Forte Commercial Cleaning Utah Expands Services to Stadiums, Venues, and Manufacturing Facilities
View All Stories From This Author