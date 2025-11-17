Neighborhood Roofing Expands into Larger Facility to Better Serve Southeast Michigan

Neighborhood Roofing's New Location The New Warehouse at Neighborhood Roofing Tom and Joy Meadows Owners of Neighborhood Roofing

Ann Arbor-based roofing company, Neighborhood Roofing, moves to Saline location with increased warehouse capacity and improved service capabilities

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Roofing, a trusted roofing contractor with hundreds of 5-star reviews, serving Ann Arbor and surrounding areas since 1976, has moved into a new, significantly larger facility located at 1377 Tefft Ct, Saline, MI 48176. The expansion allows the company to offer more efficient service, maintain greater inventory, and provide more stable pricing for homeowners, businesses, and property managers across Southeast Michigan. It will make us better to serve Ann Arbor Roofing needs and, of course, the surrounding areas.

The move, completed in September, represents a major operational upgrade for the company. With increased warehouse space and better material storage, Neighborhood Roofing can now respond more quickly to client needs while minimizing delays and supply shortages — a key differentiator in today's construction landscape.

“This new facility allows us to streamline our operations, stock more roofing materials, and ultimately pass on the benefits to our customers in the form of faster service and more consistent pricing,” said Owners, Joy and Tom Meadows. “We're excited about what this means for the communities and customers we serve.”

For more information about services, free instant estimates, or company history, visit www.neighborhoodroofing.com.

About Neighborhood Roofing

Neighborhood Roofing has been a locally owned and operated roofing company since 1976, known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship, excellent customer service, and integrity in every job. Serving homeowners, businesses, and property managers in the Ann Arbor area, the company offers full-service roof replacement, repair, and maintenance. Recognized for excellence in the industry, Neighborhood Roofing has earned Platinum Contractor status from Owens Corning (NYSE: OC).

Media Contact Info

Name: Joy Meadows

Email: info@neighborhoodroofing.com

Phone: (734) 994-6500

Website: https://www.neighborhoodroofing.com

