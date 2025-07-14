Neighborhood Roofing Donates Labor for Veteran’s Roof in Westland – 9th Home Helped in Ongoing Initiative

Marine veteran gets free roof

Ann Arbor roofer marks 9th veteran’s home helped, donating labor and community spirit to honor a Marine Corps veteran in Westland.

“Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our country, and this is one small way we can say thank you,” said Joy and Tom Meadows.” — Joy and Tom Meadows

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Roofing Company, celebrating 49 years of serving Southeast Michigan, partnered with the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project and Purple Heart Homes to provide a new roof for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Charles Savage of Westland. This marks the ninth veteran’s home the company has helped re-roof as part of its long-standing commitment to the community.

The project came together through a collaboration with the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, which supplied materials, and Neighborhood Roofing Company, which donated skilled labor. The national initiative works alongside Purple Heart Homes to honor and support U.S. veterans and their families.

“We feel so blessed that someone stepped in to help,” said Marine Corps veteran Charles Savage. “It’s such a huge job, and this takes a big weight off our shoulders.”

“For 49 years, this community has trusted us with their homes. Giving back—especially to those who’ve served—is part of who we are. Helping Mr. Savage and marking our ninth veteran’s home is truly an honor for our entire team.”

Neighborhood Roofing Company, based in Ann Arbor, aims to help at least one veteran each year with free roofing services, as part of its broader commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

