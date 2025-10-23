Solix Technologies, Inc. Announces General Availability for Solix Enterprise AI - A Fourth-generation Data Platform

Framework for AI Governance and AI Warehouse targets the imperative for AI-ready data to fuel the rapid growth of enterprise AI applications

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solix Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions, today announces the General Availability (GA) of its Enterprise AI solution suite.Businesses today face a new inflection point. While the promise of AI is widely acknowledged, the practice of AI–-what it takes, and how to do it–-is still nascent and evolving as AI inevitably challenges all business functions to innovate. Fragmented data estates, uneven governance mandates and policies, rising costs, and the potential for significant workforce disruption all conspire to slow or stall adoption.This general availability announcement follows a one year-long early access program working closely with key clients in retail, banking, insurance, pharma, healthcare, health sciences, entertainment and energy industries to refine key assumptions and product capabilities specific to each enterprise's nature of business. These experiences have enabled Solix to gain key insights into use cases and requirements that guide its research and development priorities.“In today’s fast-changing world, firms face the dual challenge of implementing effective governance procedures relevant for AI platforms and making sure their data is AI-ready,” said Dr. James Short, Lead Scientist and Director, SPARK AI Consortium, San Diego Supercomputer Center, UC San Diego.Solix Enterprise AI is an architectural framework for AI Governance and AI Warehouse . It is designed to overcome obstacles standing in the way of full AI adoption. Being incremental and extensible, Solix Enterprise AI is intended to enhance rather than replace existing enterprise infrastructure and systems. Solix Enterprise AI is built around four core capabilities—automated classifiers, intelligent analytics, AI governance, and AI semantics. Solix Enterprise AI enriches generative AI by interfusing and embedding AI-ready data at the core. The result is an open, federated, customizable, safe, and secure data platform that accelerates AI adoption and optimizes total cost of ownership across multiple clouds.“Since our founding Solix has focused on governance solutions for enterprise data,” said Sai Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Solix Technologies, Inc.. “Solix Enterprise AI represents not only a point of arrival in that journey, but also a new beginning helping our customers achieve successful AI project outcomes.”“We are grateful to our early access clients for their role in confirming and refining our assumptions for enterprise AI,” said John Ottman, Executive Chairman of Solix Technologies, Inc.. “The result of this collaboration is an open, AI-ready data framework for AI Governance and AI Warehouse that bridges the gap between AI aspiration and AI-native execution.”About Solix TechnologiesSolix Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise data management and enterprise AI solutions and is trusted by Fortune 2000 companies for digital transformation and data-driven operations. The Solix Common Data Platform (CDP) is a cloud native, enterprise data platform for cloud data management applications including Enterprise Data Lake, Enterprise Archiving, Enterprise Security and Compliance and Enterprise AI. Solix is headquartered in Santa Clara,California, and operates worldwide through direct sales and an established network of value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators.

