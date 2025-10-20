Global Leaders in AI, Data Management, and Governance to Convene at SOLIXEmpower 2025 in San Diego

SOLIXEmpower 2025, the premier global conference for enterprise data management, AI, and information governance. Hosted at UC San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Diego, CA — October 22–24, 2025 — Solix Technologies, Inc. today announced the return of SOLIXEmpower 2025, the premier global conference for enterprise data management , AI, and information governance. Hosted by the School of Computing, Information and Data Science at UC San Diego and the SPARK AI Consortium at the San Diego Supercomputer Center, the three-day event will take place at The Qualcomm Institute at UC San Diego, bringing together leaders from business, government, and academia to share insights and innovations shaping the future of information architecture for AI.A Global Lineup of VisionariesSOLIXEmpower 2025 will feature an exceptional roster of thought leaders and industry pioneers, including:Sai Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Solix Technologies, Inc.Prof. Rajesh Gupta, Dean, School of Computing, Information and Data Sciences, UC San DiegoProf. Frank Wuerthwein, Director, San Diego Supercomputer CenterMervyn (Merv) Lally, CIO, HealthEquity, Inc.James Massa, Senior Executive Director of Software Engineering and Architecture, JPMorgan ChaseVeena Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, EmagiaPaul Maher, General Manager, MicrosoftProf. Kiana Aran, UC San Diego Jacobs School of EngineeringDr. James C.S. Meng, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ret.), Senior Fellow, UC San DiegoDr. James Short, Lead Scientist and Director, SPARK AI Consortium, UC San DiegoVikram Kumar, CEO, MultiplierAIDr. Vivek Jha, Sr. Director of Strategy, AI & Transformation, Eli LillyDr. Rafiq Dossani, Director, Rand CorporationBarry Rudolph, VP & GM (ret.), IBMJonathan Behnke, CIO, City of San DiegoAdditional speakers from Honeywell, Cognizant, McDonald’s, J&J, NetApp, Sapient, and Eli Lilly will contribute to a dynamic agenda spanning Generative AI, Data Governance, Enterprise Archiving, and Cloud Data Management.Key Topics & TakeawaysAttendees will gain firsthand insight into how leading organizations are unlocking the power of data with AI-driven architectures. Featured sessions will explore:Data Management as the Foundation for AI InnovationGovernance & Security as Core to Trustworthy AI Data Lake Plus and Lakehouse Architectures for Next-Gen Analytics for file archiving Autonomous AI in Finance and OperationsFuture Horizons in AI Research and EducationAgenda HighlightsThe conference opens with keynotes from Sai Gundavelli, Prof. Rajesh Gupta, and Prof. Frank Wuerthwein, followed by Merv Lally’s keynote on “Data Leadership in the AI Era.”Panel discussions include:Autonomous AI Finance featuring Veena Gundavelli, Govil Kumar, and Valquir CorreaAgentic AI Ops with James Massa, Merv Lally, and Vikram KumarThe Rise of Fourth-Generation Data Platforms moderated by Alex Woodie (HPCwire)Future Horizons in AI Research and Education led by Dr. James Short and featuring UC San Diego faculty and government leadersNetworking & CollaborationAttendees will have opportunities to connect during the Networking Dinner on October 22, Wine Reception, and SPARK AI Consortium Luncheon.With participation from enterprises, academia, and government talking about enterprise data management SOLIXEmpower 2025 fosters an ecosystem of collaboration driving the next era of data-driven innovation.Event DetailsDates: October 22–24, 2025Venue: The Qualcomm Institute, UC San Diego, La Jolla, CAHost Institutions: UC San Diego School of Computing, Information and Data Science and SPARK AI Consortium

