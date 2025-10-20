Global Leaders in AI, Data Management, and Governance to Convene at SOLIXEmpower 2025 in San Diego
SOLIXEmpower 2025, the premier global conference for enterprise data management, AI, and information governance. Hosted at UC San Diego.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, CA — October 22–24, 2025 — Solix Technologies, Inc. today announced the return of SOLIXEmpower 2025, the premier global conference for enterprise data management, AI, and information governance. Hosted by the School of Computing, Information and Data Science at UC San Diego and the SPARK AI Consortium at the San Diego Supercomputer Center, the three-day event will take place at The Qualcomm Institute at UC San Diego, bringing together leaders from business, government, and academia to share insights and innovations shaping the future of information architecture for AI.
A Global Lineup of Visionaries
SOLIXEmpower 2025 will feature an exceptional roster of thought leaders and industry pioneers, including:
Sai Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Solix Technologies, Inc.
Prof. Rajesh Gupta, Dean, School of Computing, Information and Data Sciences, UC San Diego
Prof. Frank Wuerthwein, Director, San Diego Supercomputer Center
Mervyn (Merv) Lally, CIO, HealthEquity, Inc.
James Massa, Senior Executive Director of Software Engineering and Architecture, JPMorgan Chase
Veena Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Emagia
Paul Maher, General Manager, Microsoft
Prof. Kiana Aran, UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering
Dr. James C.S. Meng, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ret.), Senior Fellow, UC San Diego
Dr. James Short, Lead Scientist and Director, SPARK AI Consortium, UC San Diego
Vikram Kumar, CEO, MultiplierAI
Dr. Vivek Jha, Sr. Director of Strategy, AI & Transformation, Eli Lilly
Dr. Rafiq Dossani, Director, Rand Corporation
Barry Rudolph, VP & GM (ret.), IBM
Jonathan Behnke, CIO, City of San Diego
Additional speakers from Honeywell, Cognizant, McDonald’s, J&J, NetApp, Sapient, and Eli Lilly will contribute to a dynamic agenda spanning Generative AI, Data Governance, Enterprise Archiving, and Cloud Data Management.
Key Topics & Takeaways
Attendees will gain firsthand insight into how leading organizations are unlocking the power of data with AI-driven architectures. Featured sessions will explore:
Data Management as the Foundation for AI Innovation
Governance & Security as Core to Trustworthy AI
Data Lake Plus and Lakehouse Architectures for Next-Gen Analytics for file archiving
Autonomous AI in Finance and Operations
Future Horizons in AI Research and Education
Agenda Highlights
The conference opens with keynotes from Sai Gundavelli, Prof. Rajesh Gupta, and Prof. Frank Wuerthwein, followed by Merv Lally’s keynote on “Data Leadership in the AI Era.”
Panel discussions include:
Autonomous AI Finance featuring Veena Gundavelli, Govil Kumar, and Valquir Correa
Agentic AI Ops with James Massa, Merv Lally, and Vikram Kumar
The Rise of Fourth-Generation Data Platforms moderated by Alex Woodie (HPCwire)
Future Horizons in AI Research and Education led by Dr. James Short and featuring UC San Diego faculty and government leaders
Networking & Collaboration
Attendees will have opportunities to connect during the Networking Dinner on October 22, Wine Reception, and SPARK AI Consortium Luncheon.
With participation from enterprises, academia, and government talking about enterprise data management SOLIXEmpower 2025 fosters an ecosystem of collaboration driving the next era of data-driven innovation.
Event Details
Dates: October 22–24, 2025
Venue: The Qualcomm Institute, UC San Diego, La Jolla, CA
Host Institutions: UC San Diego School of Computing, Information and Data Science and SPARK AI Consortium
