The Design Besties Bring a Teacher Lounge Makeover to Columbus, OH at EDspaces 2025

The Design Besties at High Point Spring Market

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Design Besties, a national design collective turned nonprofit, are bringing their signature heart-forward design mission to Columbus, Ohio, for a special Teacher Lounge Makeover in partnership with EDspaces 2025.This initiative will select one Title I Columbus school to receive a full lounge transformation - a space reimagined to help teachers rest, reconnect, and recharge. The winner will be announced live at EDspaces on November 5, and the makeover completed before year’s end.“When we give teachers a place to breathe, we give them back the energy to teach, lead, and love their students even more,” said the Design Besties team. “Our goal is to honor the people shaping our future; one space at a time.”About the Design Besties:Founded by Nikki Watson, Rhobin DelaCruz, Lori Johnson, and Whitney Atkinson, The Design Besties recently launched a nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming teachers’ lounges nationwide - an initiative featured by TheHome.com in the video “Design Besties Launch Nonprofit to Transform Teachers’ Lounges Across the Nation.”With roots in Texas, New York, and Ohio, the team unites designers, educators, and local communities to create wellness-centered environments that celebrate those who give the most and often receive the least. Each project is a collaborative act of gratitude and design innovation.How Columbus City Schools Can Apply:Eligible Title I schools in Columbus City Schools are invited to submit -A 90-second video showing their current lounge and why it matters.A short written narrative describing their challenges, hopes, and impactPlease email thedesignbesties@gmail.com first to receive full submission criteria.(Subject line: Columbus City School Contest).Submissions are due October 28, 2025 by 5 PM EST.3 Finalists will be announced November 3, and the winner revealed November 5th at EDspaces 2025.Entries will be evaluated on impact, storytelling, and creativity.About EDspaces:EDspaces is the premier national conference connecting educators, architects, and designers to explore how learning environments can shape student success. Each year, the event showcases the latest innovations and partnerships that reimagine how we teach, learn, and connect.Media Contact:The Design BestiesJess Robb, Publicist | Robb Media Partners📧 jess@robbmediapartners.comNelly Serrano, Publicist | Jones & O’Malley📧 Nelly@jonesomalley.comEDspacesKevin Schlear, Marketing Director📧 kevin.schlear@emeraldx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.