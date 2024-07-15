Local Real Estate Stager Honored as One of RESA®’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging for 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) is proud to announce that Nikki Watson, Founder of The Design Quad in Dallas has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging for 2024. This prestigious list celebrates individuals who have significantly impacted the real estate staging industry through their dedication, innovation, and expertise.
Nikki has been transforming homes in Dallas and surrounding areas since 2012 known as In Style Staging, helping homeowners and real estate agents present properties in the best possible light. With a keen eye for design and a passion for creating welcoming spaces, Watson has earned a stellar reputation in the industry.
Nikki's journey in the home improvement industry began humbly as a Dallas flooring sales representative. Over the course of a decade, she immersed herself in the nuances of the trade, fostering invaluable relationships with investors along the way. This unwavering dedication culminated in the founding of The Design Quad, a multifaceted enterprise that seamlessly blends her expertise in interior design, new construction, home renovation, customer service and retail.
“Being named top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging is a testament to the dedication and support of my wonderful team and our clients. I am deeply grateful and humbled by this recognition.”
The Design Quad has been at the forefront of the real estate staging industry, providing exceptional service and achieving remarkable results. With a comprehensive understanding of market trends and buyer psychology, Watson and the team have helped countless homes sell faster and at higher prices.
Shell Brodnax, CEO of RESA®, expressed her excitement for the upcoming awards ceremony. “We are delighted to honor the incredible talent and hard work of individuals like Nikki Watson. Their contributions have a lasting impact on the real estate staging industry. All finalists and winners will be celebrated at RESACON during the awards premiere on July 26, 2024.”
About The Design Quad
The Design Quad, a Home Staging company based in Dallas, Texas, is a full-service Home Staging, Flooring, Interior Design, and Furniture Company assisting Home Sellers, Agent, Financial Institutions, and others who want to stand out among the competition. While specializing in creating captivating and stylish spaces, they provide exceptional customer service and satisfy all of their clients.
Please visit https://thedesignquad.com for more information.
About The Real Estate Staging Association®
The Real Estate Staging Association® (RESA®) is the trade association for professional real estate stagers and redesigners For more information on the real estate staging and the convention visit www.RESAConvention.com. For more information about the awards please visit www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com. For more information about real estate staging, or to find a professional stager or redesigner call 800-201-8687 and speak with Shell Brodnax, or visit the RESA® Web site at www.RealEstateStagingAssociation.com
Nelly Serrano
