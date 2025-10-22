The Arc of Warren County’s Community Excellence Awards To Be Held On November 19, 2025

Community invited to attend and purchase a Commemorative Journal Ad, presented by Radiothon Co-Chairs James Travis, Otterstedt Insurance, & Norman Worth, WRNJ

I am so pleased that we are recognizing these individuals in this manner. They have all made an impact in our community in bettering the lives of individuals with disabilities in Warren County.” — John Whitehead, CEO of The Arc of Warren County

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arc of Warren County will be holding its Community Excellence Awards at 6 p.m. on November 19, 2026 at David’s Country Inn in Hackettstown. Presenting sponsors are James Travis of Otterstedt Insurance Agency and Norman Worth of WRNJ Radio – Celebrating over 35 Years of Radiothon!This event recognizes the efforts of individuals and organizations who support The Arc of Warren County’s mission or individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Warren County, in general.The awardees for 2025 are as follows:• Panther Valley Pharmacy (Community Partner Award)• Marylouise Rowlin of Warren Hills Regional School District (Educator of the Year)• Virgienne Spann (Member of the Year)• Lorraine D’Sylva-Lee of LEE Services (Trailblazer Award)• Chris Jacksic, Mayor of Hardwick Township (Community Advocate Award)A Special Recognition Award will be given in James Hoover’s memory. James was the Founder of The Arc Foundation, Warren County Chapter.“I am so pleased that we are recognizing these individuals in this manner,” says John Whitehead, CEO of The Arc of Warren County. “They have all made an impact in our community in bettering the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Warren County. Please consider joining us on November 19, 2025.”Tickets cost $90 for non-members and $85 for members of The Arc of Warren County. Commemorative journal ads range from $250 to $750. For more information and to register, visit arcwarren.org or call (908) 223-0884. Please register by November 3, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.