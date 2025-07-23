The Arc of Warren County & Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey launch strategic partnership to benefit Camp Warren

The Arc of Warren County and Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey Partner Together Exterior view of Cabins at Camp Warren in Knowlton Township, NJ Volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey and The Arc of Warren County drop off materials to begin Living Harmony at Camp Warren project this summer.

The Arc of Warren County and Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey announce unique partnership to begin this summer titled Living Harmony at Camp Warren.

The Living Harmony at Camp Warren project helps solidify a program that truly changes lives, thereby bolstering our shared community – there’s no better way to spend these summer days!” — Kyle Stuber

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arc of Warren County and Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey have embarked on a unique partnership that will commence this summer. The project is titled Living Harmony at Camp Warren and it will greatly benefit Camp Warren and The Arc of Warren County.Beginning this summer, Habitat for Humanity Northwest Jersey will provide their expertise and labor to replace six of the eight floors for the cabins at Camp Warren, which is a Camp that is run by The Arc of Warren County that is located in Knowlton Township, NJ. The Camp has been providing quality camping experience for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1962. Campers enjoy fun-filled days packed with programs including swimming, music, sports and games, group activities and more.In addition, Spectrum of Floors in Easton, Pennsylvania is donating the majority of the supplies along with additional labor. As a result, this project saves the Agency over $20,000 to complete these much-needed renovations.This opportunity was spearheaded by Kyle Stuber, Director of Development at Habitat for Humanity Northwest Jersey and Ben Eskow, CEO.“We don’t just build homes alongside our Partner Families at Habitat NWNJ but also put God’s Love into action by building up our community,” says Kyle Stuber, Director of Development at Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey. “Identifying local impact organizations to partner with fortifies this missional pillar for us and The Arc of Warren County absolutely demonstrates this shared commitment to uplifting our neighbors in need with their compassionate services. It is an honor to work alongside The Arc on this project wherein the expertise that fuels our quality home builds and repairs at Habitat Northwest New Jersey can help restore the memory-making cabins of Camp Warren for future generations.”This generous opportunity is so appreciated by the administration and The Board of Directors from The Arc of Warren County.“The Agency, in general, has never embarked on an opportunity like this,” says John Whitehead, CEO of The Arc of Warren County. “The floors in our cabins are very worn and need to be replaced, but these projects are so costly. The fact that Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey is donating their time and expertise and Spectrum of Floors of Easton is gifting us with the majority of the materials and additional labor is an incredible benefit to Camp Warren and our campers.”The relationship between the two local nonprofit organizations has spanned several years with both organizations serving as a support to the other.“It is important for local nonprofits to find ways to support each other,” Kyle Stuber of Habitat Northwest New Jersey notes, “as we understand those daily challenges and can offer form-fitted solutions, with empathy. The Living Harmony at Camp Warren project helps solidify a program that truly changes lives, thereby bolstering our shared community – there’s no better way to spend these summer days!”About Habitat for Humanity Northwest New JerseyHabitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey is a recently established local affiliate (within the primary Habitat for Humanity International network), combining the efforts of the Warren and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity organizations. Offering community support in Sussex County since 1993 and Warren County since 1999, the official merger in 2025 marks a new chapter of collective support for families in Northwest New Jersey. An accredited 501 © (3) charitable organization, Habitat Northwest New Jersey’s mission is seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. You can learn more about Habitat for Humanity Northwest New Jersey at habitatnwnj.org About The Arc of Warren CountyThe Arc is a national organization that serves individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their family members since 1950. The Arc of Warren County is one of 700 chapters of The Arc and has served more than 1,100 people annually for the past 71 years. Programs include residential community living arrangements, community-based supports, advocacy services, recreation and summer camp, Special Olympics, training, early intervention and a wide variety of additional social services. Achieve with us at arcwarren.org and @ArcWarrenNJ

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.