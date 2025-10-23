ImEx Cargo Launches All-in-One Digital Portal to Quote, Book & Track Air Cargo in Seconds – Plug-In Freight OPSTM

Revolutionary platform streamlines global air and truck freight operations — empowering airlines, forwarders, and shippers with real-time automation.

The ImEx Cargo Portal was built to simplify cargo ops for airlines, forwarders, and shippers—with real-time quoting, booking, and predictive tracking,” said Michelle DeFronzo.””
— Michelle DeFronzo
PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unveiled during National Supply Chain Month and Women in Logistics Month, the ImEx Cargo Portal positions the company at the forefront of freight tech innovation. Built by a team with decades of real-world experience, this proprietary solution was designed to empower airlines, freight forwarders, and government buyers with the tools they need to operate faster, smarter, and more transparently.

ImEx Cargo, a WBENC-certified, woman-owned logistics leader, proudly announces the official launch of its new Plug-In Freight OPSTM Portal, a groundbreaking digital platform that allows users to quote, book, and track air cargo in seconds. The launch marks a milestone in innovation for the logistics and freight forwarding industry, aligning with both National Supply Chain Month and Women in Logistics Month.

Designed to connect airlines, forwarders, and shippers in one unified ecosystem, the ImEx Cargo Portal brings the speed and simplicity of digital transformation to global freight management. With its intuitive interface and predictive automation tools, users can instantly quote shipping rates, confirm bookings, and track real-time milestones — reducing manual work and improving transparency across the entire logistics chain.
The platform allows users to:

 Instantly quote routes with real-time air and truck capacity
 Book shipments across a network of GSA and interline airline partners
 Track cargo milestones with predictive ETAs and alerts
 Access analytics dashboards and booking history
 Customize notifications by shipment leg or movement type

With integrations underway for ULD bookings, special cargo (DG, perishables), and government freight visibility, the platform supports a wide range of logistics scenarios—from pharmaceutical shipments to DOD contracts.

This launch follows ImEx Cargo’s 25th anniversary and the successful rollout of the ImEx Cargo Academy, further cementing the company’s commitment to innovation, education, and scaling operational excellence.

“Our mission has always been to simplify global logistics,” said a spokesperson for ImEx Cargo. “With this new portal, we’re giving our clients and partners the tools to move faster, work smarter, and collaborate seamlessly — whether they’re handling a single shipment or managing thousands worldwide.”


ImEx Cargo continues to break barriers in logistics as a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) — championing diversity, innovation, and empowerment within global supply chains. The company remains committed to advancing digital transformation through automation and customer-focused technology.


To explore the ImEx Cargo Portal, request a demo, or experience the platform firsthand, visit www.imexcargo.com or contact group@imexcargo.com.
Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo
Michelle@imexcargo.com
ImEx Cargo brings you all in one Cargo Portal- Quote, Book, Track, Reports, Dashboard- All in One Portal

Michelle DeFronzo
ImEx Cargo Michelle@imexcargo.com
About

ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, ImEx delivers full-service airfreight, ocean freight, and domestic trucking solutions for commercial and government clients. As an airline GSA, freight broker, and supply chain innovator, the company represents major airline carriers . ImEx also developed its proprietary Freight Desk™ platform for real-time quoting, booking, and cargo tracking. Through its digital learning division, ImEx Cargo Academy, the company trains the next generation of logistics professionals, advancing diversity and leadership in global supply chains.

