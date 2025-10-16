ImEx Cargo Portal Launches: Quote, Book & Track Air Cargo in Seconds

ImEx Cargo Portal — real-time quoting, booking, and tracking for air cargo and trucking. “The ImEx Cargo Portal is now live.” “Michelle DeFronzo, founder of ImEx Cargo, built the portal to streamline logistics ops for freight pros globally.” ImEx Cargo Academy – Online Training Platform for Future Logistics Leaders “ImEx Cargo is a proud WBENC Certified Women-Owned Business.”

During Supply Chain Month, ImEx Cargo unveils its innovative cargo portal—offering real-time quoting, booking, and tracking for global air freight and trucking.

The ImEx Cargo Portal was built to simplify cargo ops for airlines, forwarders, and shippers—with real-time quoting, booking, and predictive tracking,” said Michelle DeFronzo.” — Michelle DeFronzo, CEO & Founder of ImEx Cargo

LAHORE, PAKISTAN, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- mEx Cargo, a woman-owned leader in global freight logistics, proudly announces the official launch of the ImEx Cargo Portal, an all-in-one quote, booking, and tracking platform for air cargo, domestic trucking, and interline shipments.Unveiled during National Supply Chain Month and Women in Logistics Month, the ImEx Cargo Portal positions the company at the forefront of freight tech innovation. Built by a team with decades of real-world experience, this proprietary solution was designed to empower airlines, freight forwarders, and government buyers with the tools they need to operate faster, smarter, and more transparently.“The ImEx Cargo Portal was built to simplify cargo ops for airlines, forwarders, and shippers—with real-time quoting, booking, and predictive tracking,” said Michelle DeFronzo, Founder & President.The platform allows users to:Instantly quote routes with real-time air and truck capacityBook shipments across a network of GSA and interline airline partnersTrack cargo milestones with predictive ETAs and alertsAccess analytics dashboards and booking historyCustomize notifications by shipment leg or movement typeWith integrations underway for ULD bookings, special cargo (DG, perishables), and government freight visibility, the platform supports a wide range of logistics scenarios—from pharmaceutical shipments to DOD contracts.This launch follows ImEx Cargo’s 25th anniversary and the successful rollout of the ImEx Cargo Academy, further cementing the company’s commitment to innovation, education, and scaling operational excellence.

