ImEx Cargo Portal Launches: Quote, Book & Track Air Cargo in Seconds

During Supply Chain Month, ImEx Cargo unveils its innovative cargo portal—offering real-time quoting, booking, and tracking for global air freight and trucking.

LAHORE, PAKISTAN, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mEx Cargo, a woman-owned leader in global freight logistics, proudly announces the official launch of the ImEx Cargo Portal, an all-in-one quote, booking, and tracking platform for air cargo, domestic trucking, and interline shipments.

Unveiled during National Supply Chain Month and Women in Logistics Month, the ImEx Cargo Portal positions the company at the forefront of freight tech innovation. Built by a team with decades of real-world experience, this proprietary solution was designed to empower airlines, freight forwarders, and government buyers with the tools they need to operate faster, smarter, and more transparently.

“The ImEx Cargo Portal was built to simplify cargo ops for airlines, forwarders, and shippers—with real-time quoting, booking, and predictive tracking,” said Michelle DeFronzo, Founder & President.

The platform allows users to:

Instantly quote routes with real-time air and truck capacity

Book shipments across a network of GSA and interline airline partners

Track cargo milestones with predictive ETAs and alerts

Access analytics dashboards and booking history

Customize notifications by shipment leg or movement type

With integrations underway for ULD bookings, special cargo (DG, perishables), and government freight visibility, the platform supports a wide range of logistics scenarios—from pharmaceutical shipments to DOD contracts.

This launch follows ImEx Cargo’s 25th anniversary and the successful rollout of the ImEx Cargo Academy, further cementing the company’s commitment to innovation, education, and scaling operational excellence.

About

ImEx Cargo is a certified woman-owned logistics and government contracting company based in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 30 years of experience, ImEx delivers full-service airfreight, ocean freight, and domestic trucking solutions for commercial and government clients. As an airline GSA, freight broker, and supply chain innovator, the company represents major airline carriers . ImEx also developed its proprietary Freight Desk™ platform for real-time quoting, booking, and cargo tracking. Through its digital learning division, ImEx Cargo Academy, the company trains the next generation of logistics professionals, advancing diversity and leadership in global supply chains.

