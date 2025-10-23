Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market to Grow at 24.3% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Enterprise Knowledge Graph Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market Size And Growth?

The market size of the enterprise knowledge graph has seen a rapid expansion in the past few years. Its valuation is projected to increase from $1.18 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9%. Factors which contributed to the surge during the earlier period include the growth of enterprise data in volume and diversity, the increment in data-focused business strategies, rising demand for automated data processing, increase in the number of data sources, and the widespread adoption of sophisticated tools for data visualization.

Predictions indicate considerable expansion in the enterprise knowledge graph market in the coming years, with its worth estimated to reach $3.54 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.3%. The major driving factors for this growth during the forecast period include the mounting demand for data amalgamation, an upsurge in the requirements for improved data analytics, rising use of artificial intelligence, an intensified focus on boosting data precision, and increased financial backing in enterprise data blueprint. The forecast period is also set to witness certain key trends such as technological evolution, embracement of graph databases, amalgamation with AI, adoption of cloud-based solutions, hybrid graph models, and the use of blockchain technology.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market?

The growth of the enterprise knowledge graph market is predicted to be driven by the escalating acceptance of cloud-based deployment. This deployment method, which involves hosting and delivering services, software applications, or resources on the internet through cloud computing platforms, allows for remote access and management. The widespread uptake of this method is a result of its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and capacity to offer flexible, on-demand resource and service access. An enterprise knowledge graph is crucial for cloud-based deployment as it facilitates the union, control, and retrieval of both structured and unstructured data across disparate systems, which in turn boosts data accessibility, interoperability, and decision-making in a cloud context. For instance, Eurostat, a statistical office of the European Union based in Luxembourg revealed in December 2023 that around 45.2% of EU companies employed cloud computing services in 2023. This primarily included email hosting, file storage, and various operational tasks, demonstrating a noticeable rise of 4.2 percentage points from 2021. Additionally, in the same year, the most commonly purchased cloud computing services were email services (82.7%), followed by file storage services (68.0%), and office software (66.3%). Hence, the surging acceptance of cloud-based deployment is a significant factor driving the expansion of the enterprise knowledge graph market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market?

Major players in the Enterprise Knowledge Graph include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• Accenture plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Infosys Limited

• TIBCO Software Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market?

Leading firms in the enterprise knowledge graph market are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions, including AI-based systems, to refine data management, augment decision-making, and optimize business outcomes. These AI-driven solutions employ artificial intelligence methodologies to scrutinize and administer data within corporate knowledge graphs, aiding in data integration, entity identification, discerning relationships, advancing semantic searches, and conducting predictive analytics. This ultimately results in enhanced decision-making capabilities and easier data access for businesses. For example, in June 2024, US tech firm, RelationalAI, rolled out an advanced Knowledge Graph Coprocessor for Snowflake users. This novel solution, aimed to assist organizations in building their initial knowledge graph within weeks, provides access to use cases such as Employee, Product, Customer 360, Advanced Analytics, and Natural Language Search. The Knowledge Graph Accelerator is crucial for businesses that utilize knowledge graphs to amplify insights and simplify decision-making procedures.

How Is The Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market Segmented?

The enterprise knowledge graphmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Context-Rich, External-Sensing, Natural Language Processing

2) By Task Type: Link Prediction, Entity Resolution, Link-Based Clustering

3) By Application: Semantic Search, Recommendation Systems, Data Integration, Knowledge Management, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

4) By End-User: Healthcare, E-Commerce And Retail, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Context-Rich: Domain-Specific Knowledge Graphs, Personalized Knowledge Graphs, Industry-Specific Knowledge Graphs, Context-Aware Recommendation Systems, Context-Driven Search and Discovery Graphs

2) By External-Sensing: Real-Time Data Integration Graphs, IoT-Driven Knowledge Graphs, Social Media And Web Data Integration Graphs, External Data Sources For Knowledge Enrichment, Knowledge Graphs For Market Intelligence And Trend Analysis

3) By Natural Language Processing (NLP): Text Mining And Document Analysis Graphs, Sentiment Analysis And Opinion Mining Graphs, Entity Recognition And Relationship Extraction Graphs, NLP-Powered Search And Knowledge Discovery Graphs, Multilingual NLP Knowledge Graphs, Question-Answering Systems And Conversational AI Graphs

View the full enterprise knowledge graph market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enterprise-knowledge-graph-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Enterprise Knowledge Graph Market?

In 2024, North America led the enterprise knowledge graph market. It's predicted that the fastest-growing region within the forecasted period will be Asia-Pacific. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

